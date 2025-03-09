VTA workers to strike Monday after negotiations stall

Union members employed by the Valley Transportation Authority confirmed they will go on strike on Monday after negotiations with the transit agency stalled.

"We have been forced into this position because of the VTA's failure to negotiate in good faith," Raj Singh said.

Singh is the president and a business agent of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 265.

The strike goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday at four San Jose locations: VTA's headquarters at 3331 N. First St., the Light Rail Facility at 101 W. Younger Ave., Chaboya Yard at 2240 S. 7th St., and Cerone Yard at 3990 Zanker Road.

Another location expected to be impacted is the North Yard at 1235 La Avenida St. in Mountain View.

This will be the first time the VTA workers have gone on strike since the 1960s, according to the union.

VTA workers claim the transit agency didn't address "critical issues" such as fair wages, benefits, and grievance procedures, and improving workplace conditions following the mass shooting in May 2021 that resulted in the deaths of some Local 265 members.

"Fair wages, dignified working conditions, and respect for transit workers are the backbone of a just and reliable transit system for our riders," ATU International President John Costa said.

"In San Jose and beyond, our members represent the heart and soul of the community…VTA must come to the table with an offer worthy of our sacrifices," he added.

What we know:

Around 100,000 riders will be impacted by the strike, and come Monday, those daily passengers may need to find a new way to get to work, school, or appointments.

Passengers like April Velasquez rely on VTA to get them where they are going.

"To job interviews, to groups, to meetings, to work... For everything," said Velasquez, a VTA light rail passenger.

"I am going to be stuck. I don’t know what to do – I don’t know how I will get around. I am not going to walk," said Lawrence Porter, a VTA light rail passenger.

The other side:

The VTA held a news conference about the strike on Thursday evening, saying they plan on suspending service on Monday because of the strike.

The last contract expired this past Monday, and on Thursday night, the union sent the VTA an official strike notice.

Previously, the VTA told KTVU that they've been negotiating a new contract with the union since August.

"We regret the impact that will have on the tens of thousands of our passengers and customers," said Greg Richardson, deputy general manager of VTA.

Richardson said VTA has offered raises of 9.3% over three years, making drivers and operators the fifth-highest paid in the nation.

He said in the most recent negotiation session, the union asked for a 19.1% increase over that same period, which would simply not be possible.

"The reality with a wage increase of this level, or anything close to it, would be service cuts throughout our system and the likely elimination of positions across VTA. This is not a direction that we are willing to go," Richardson said.

The strike will not impact its specialized paratransit service, the VTA said.

"We will not cut service to accommodate unreasonable demands," Richardson said.

KTVU reached out to the VTA for comment on the upcoming strike but did not hear back in time for publication.