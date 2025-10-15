Inside the friendship of Warriors' dynamic duo Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield

The Brief Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield's playful friendship is being celebrated with a "Best Buddies" bobblehead giveaway at Friday’s game. The duo has become known for crashing interviews, roasting each other, and bringing off-court entertainment to Warriors fans.



The Golden State Warriors are a week away from tipping off their regular season, and fans are already looking forward to the return of their favorite duo: Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield.

Even when they’re not on the court, Butler and Hield find a way to steal the spotlight, whether it’s crashing each other’s press conferences or cracking jokes. And now, they're getting their very own bottlehead.

‘Best Buddies’ bobblehead

On Friday, the Warriors will debut a limited-edition "Best Buddies" bobblehead, featuring Butler and Hield in their signature playful post-game press conference pose. The first 10,000 fans through the doors at Chase Center will take one home.

"Slap Jimmy in back of the head," Hield joked when he got his first look at the figurine.

"Me, of course," he said when asked who looks better. "They tried to make him handsome and he's not even handsome."

The Bahamian-born Hield, who joined the Warriors in 2024, has embraced a "big brother-little brother" relationship with Butler, who arrived in February 2025. Together, they’ve transformed a few postgame press conferences into impromptu comedy shows.

"Nothing, I don't like that guy," Hield joked when asked what fans can expect from the duo this season.

Their chemistry is more than just show.

"I think because our personalities are able to flourish and just being ourselves, it's not fake," Hield said. "I just have this personality where I just say crazy stuff in the moment."

That mutual energy has helped build a close friendship and a bond Warriors fans hope will lead to a title.

"I just love the way he play. I think he's a dope individual, dope human being" Hield said. "You can see his work that he's put in, he has this great energy about him."

Behind the banter is plenty of friendly competition. So who has more swag?

"Me, of course, Jimmy has no swag" Hield said.

And when it comes to humor?

"I’ll let the people decide," Hield said. "I don’t really try to be funny all the time, but Jimmy is very intelligent and he's an elite trash talker."

During the offseason, Hield was a guest at Butler’s home in San Diego, and sipped refreshers from his coffee bar.

Butler might need to brush up on his Bahamian dialect, though.

"For somebody who's been to the Bahamas, he claims more than me, he doesn't understand any type of Bahamian accent," Hield laughed. "I mean, he's seen on the tourist side, the rich side."

There are talents fans might not know about, too.

"He likes to sing," Hield revealed. Butler jumped into rookie karaoke night during open practice at Chase Center last week.

As for Hield’s own off-court ventures, he’s keeping them under wraps for now, but hinted something is in the works back in the Bahamas.

"My passion is having a lot of fun in the world," he said.