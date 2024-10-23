Warriors thrill fans with win against Trail Blazers in season opener

article

The Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 139-104 in their NBA season opener Wednesday.

After missing the postseason last year, many fans have high hopes riding on this one.

Dub Nation cheered on the Warriors from the steps at Thrive City, as they watched the game on the big screen outside the arena.

Cruz Gonzalez of Sacramento believes the team will go further this season.

"Just 'cause I think Curry is going to be better than last year, and I think that Buddy Hield is going to be hecka good, and they got Podziemski, he's going to average at least 23 points," the 9-year-old said. "And Kuminga, he's going to be good."

The Warriors were 6 and 0 in the preseason.

At The San Francisco Athletic Club on Divisadero, fans were confident the team could ride that momentum.

This season is the first without Splash Brother Klay Thompson.

Feeling nostalgic, Bryan Dunn wore his number 11 jersey.

Many fans look forward to seeing how the veterans and rookies gel on the court.

"I'm pretty excited. I'd say the expectations are low, which is a great place to be, obviously, because it's a hard reset. But we still have Steph, and when you have Steph, there's always a chance," he said.

The Warriors have missed the playoffs in three of the last five seasons, and hope to turn the corner in 2025.

"I think our depth is great, I think they'll add three-point shooting, the defense that was kind of lacking last year, so I'm super hopeful, super optimistic," said Brian Hinchion of San Francisco.

Cruz knows it will be a tough fight to the top.

"If we were in the East, I think we will go to the finals, but just because the West is so hard, I don't think we might win the ring, because the Mavericks and Denver is so stacked," Cruz said.

The Warriors home opener will be Sunday Oct. 27 at Chase Center against the LA Clippers.