Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao delivers State of the City address

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao delivered her State of the City address Tuesday evening.

The address came as Thao faces a possible recall in the November election.

Critics say the Oakland mayor should be removed from office because she failed to crack down on crime and fired former police chief Leronne Armstrong. They say she's also responsible for sports teams leaving Oakland.

The criticism comes along with an FBI investigation in which agents raided her home, though Thao has not been charged with a crime.

The raid and the recall didn’t start as connected, but Thao’s critics have certainly used the June 20 high-profile seizure of boxes from her home as ammunition that she should no longer be mayor.

But these critics don’t have proof of what she is accused of doing, and neither does the public, KTVU reported last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, some Oakland leaders called the recent cancelation of a special finance committee meeting unacceptable. The goal of the finance meeting was to reveal the status of the city's budget now that it has received the first payment from the sale of the Oakland coliseum.

Three Oakland city councilmembers who called for the meeting say they want clarity about what's going with the city's budget and what public services may be cut.