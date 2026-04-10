Waymo passengers request medical assistance after Outer Sunset crash, other driver flees on foot

The Brief Two vehicles crashed in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood on Friday night. One of them was a Waymo. The fire department says the driver of the other vehicle fled on foot and that the Waymo passengers requested medical evaluation. There was no information on the suspect or their vehicle in this possible hit-and-run crash.



Two Waymo passengers are requesting medical assistance after the car they were riding was involved in a possible hit-and-run crash with another vehicle in San Francisco on Friday night.

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department said they received the call of a vehicle Outer Sunset accident at 47th Avenue and Lincoln Way at 9:28 p.m. Fire officials said the driver of the other vehicle ran on foot from the scene, according to witnesses.

When the fire department arrived, they found the crash involved two vehicles, including one of Waymo's autonomous vehicles. They said the two Waymo passengers had requested a medical evaluation. It is not clear what the extent of their injuries are.

Our camera crew arrived on the scene and could see damage to the front driver's side of the Waymo, concentrated on where the front tire is as well as to its rear.

It is not clear how the vehicles collided. Roads were wet on Friday from the rain.

We do not have information on the other vehicle or driver.

This is a developing news story.

The Source KTVU camera crew and The San Francisco Fire Department