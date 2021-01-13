‘We are excited for her’: Community thrilled for Montgomery County native Jill Biden

When Joe Biden is sworn in as the country's 46th president, the future first lady will also move into the White House. But before Jill Biden was a D.C. girl, she was a Montgomery County girl.

"We normal teenagers, we weren’t perfect. We got into a little trouble here and there," Liz Leonard said.

Leonard knew Dr. Jill BIden when she was Jill Jacobs. The two were friends since they went to Upper Moreland High School together. They were in the Class of 1969.

"Our whole entire class is thrilled for her, proud for her. We are excited for her. We have adopted her as our own," Leonard added.

Dr. Biden spoke about her Montgomery County roots on Good Day Philadelphia in September and those mischievous summer day of sneaking into the Upper Moreland swim club.

"My girlfriend used to do it. We were like kids. We were like in 9th grade, 10th grade. We’d sneak out and cross the turnpike, jump the fence, swim in the pool for a while, and go home," she said.

She graduated from the University of Delaware where the English teacher also has her doctoral degree. She married Joe in 1977. Early on her friends knew she was destined for something big.

"I just always thought she was going somewhere," Leonard said.

