‘We are exhausted’: Popular Oakland bakery hit by thieves, demand action from elected leaders

A popular East Bay bakery chain has been hit by burglars in an attack the owner called a "slap in the face," as he called on local elected officials to take action to stop the endless cycle of crime in the city.

Employees at La Farine Bakery said burglars broke into the business's Oakland Fruitvale location on Friday.

On Instagram, La Farine posted video of the aftermath, showing broken windows and shattered glass across the floor.

The loss amounted to some $10,000, which included damage to the location's custom-made Douglas fir paneling as well as the theft of its safe and the contents inside, owner Jeff Dodge told KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee.

"When someone comes in and disrupts all your hard work and planning, it’s a slap in the face," Dodge said.

On Instagram, the bakery expressed its exasperation amid a seemingly unending cycle of crime. "Two of my neighbors suffered the same fate," the bakery wrote, "folks trying to live their dream and create something of value."

The business asked how many more appeals for help would be needed for something to change.

"Our elected leaders need to heed the calls for order and safety..we are all exhausted and the dream of a better Oakland is slipping away," the bakery wrote, as it said it was not long ago when it felt like the city was "on the threshold of something great."

La Farine also asked local leaders to consider the outcome of the status quo. "What will happen when we are all fed up and shut our doors??" the bakery wrote, and demanded, "We need our elected officials to act!"