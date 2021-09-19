Weather-related power outages mostly resolved; East Bay hardest hit

article

The number of PG&E customers still affected by weather-related power outages in the Bay Area dropped to under 8,000 by Sunday evening.

The outages began late Saturday as light rain and heavy fog settled on power lines and equipment that had accumulated dust and debris during a long dry spell. The mixture sparked flashovers that caused outages, according to PG&E..

Nearly 29,000 customers were affected at one point and the number has steadily dropped as PG&E crews work to restore power.

As of 4 p.m., 7,642 were impacted, mostly in the East Bay, where about 6,869 customers were without power, PG&E said.

About 481 customers were still impacted on the Peninsula and 247 in San Francisco.

84 were affected in the North Bay, and 1 in the South Bay.

Bay City News contributed to this KTVU report.