'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area

The wet weather isn't over just yet.

In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain.

And the Bay Area residents should expect more on Tuesday.

"There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. "There will be brief breaks and then fast [storm] cycles. We're not done yet."

The big event might even include thunderstorms, hail and funnel clouds, Paulson said.

Tuesday's system will be more severe, Paulson said, and Wednesday will see a "more general rain."

There will be a little break on Thursday.

The Bay Area is still under a flood watch and a high wind advisory. Some cities might see up to two more inches of rain on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, 92,000 PG&E customers were without power; about half of those people live in Santa Clara County and Los Gatos.

The relentless storms since after Christmas has caused flooding, property damage and mudslides throughput the region in the North Bay, the Peninsula, the South Bay, the East Bay San Francisco and Santa Cruz County.

The skies might dry out by Jan. 20 or 21.