Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Surf Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM PST until WED 2:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Southern Lake County, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 6:10AM
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Thunderstorms, hail, funnel clouds

Steve Paulson says the wet weather isn't over. There will be thunderstorms, hail and funnel clouds.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The wet weather isn't over just yet.

In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain.

And the Bay Area residents should expect more on Tuesday. 

"There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said. "There will be brief breaks and then fast [storm] cycles. We're not done yet." 

The big event might even include thunderstorms, hail and funnel clouds, Paulson said.

MORE: Highway 84 from Fremont to Sunol closed indefinitely as storm cleanup continues

Tuesday's system will be more severe, Paulson said, and Wednesday will see a "more general rain." 

There will be a little break on Thursday. 

The Bay Area is still under a flood watch and a high wind advisory. Some cities might see up to two more inches of rain on Tuesday. 

Early Tuesday morning, 92,000 PG&E customers were without power; about half of those people live in Santa Clara County and Los Gatos. 

The relentless storms since after Christmas has caused flooding, property damage and mudslides throughput the region in the North Bay, the Peninsula, the South Bay, the East Bay San Francisco and Santa Cruz County. 

The skies might dry out by Jan. 20 or 21. 