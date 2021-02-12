Where to find ox sculptures in the Bay Area to ring in the Chinese New Year

There won't be a traditional Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco this year, but there are other ways people can safely celebrate the holiday.

For the first time in parade history, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce will have its float on public display. During the weekends of Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21, people can go to Pier 27, Cruise Terminal Plaza to see the float up-close, for free, between the hours of noon and 8 p.m.

The Chinese New Year Parade began in the 1860s by members of the Chinese community in San Francisco, who wanted to educate the public about their cultural traditions. The Southwest Chinese New Year Parade and Festival have grown to become the largest celebration of Lunar New Year outside of Asia.

This year, instead of a parade, viewers can watch a show about the parade, its highlights and history on KTVU. This year’s Parade Special will include 3D digital floats, present and past performances, and stories about the people, the culture and the community.

Here's a list of the 11 locations where there are ox sculptures. All the locations are in San Francisco except for the Oakland airport.

Chinese Hospital at 845 Jackson Street.

Civic Center Plaza

Lakeshore Plaza (Lucky Supermarket) at 1549 Sloat Blvd.

Pier 39

Portsmouth Square (Chinatown), 21 Walter U Lum Place

Sacramento Plaza (Embarcadero 4)

Salesforce Plaza

San Francisco Airport

Stonestown Galleria

Union Square

Oakland Airport

The parade will also air on KTVU Fox 2, KTVU.com, or KTSF 26 (Chinese broadcast) on Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rebroadcast of the parade will be shown on KTVU Plus on Feb. 20 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Feb. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.