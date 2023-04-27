Whimsical 'Saxophone Home' in Berkeley up for sale

If you're a music lover, and shopping around for a new home there's an unusual new listing in Berkeley that may interest you.

It's a three-story house in the Berkeley hills, on Tunnel Road that some people call the Saxophone House.

A jazz musician was the original owner, and, both inside and outside the house, there are musical details.

The agent, who's handling the property, Derek Han, talked about what he calls a one-of-a kind home.



It was built after the Oakland fire in the early 1990s, designed by a renowned architect, Ace Architect, for the owner, who is an amateur jazz player and family.

"That's why the layout's got this whimsical look of all these details," Han said, showing of the swirling, golden staircase, the treble clef notes on the landing and the outside gold saxophone columns.

"It's a piece of art," Han said. "This is entertainment heaven."

Han acknowledged the home is definitely not for everybody.

"It's not for a typical family who might be looking for a four bedroom and three bath, but it is definitely, you know a unique home that somebody who appreciate, who want to own a piece of art," he said. "It's a once in a lifetime. You aren't going to build something like this, I don't think, ever again."



He says there has been a lot of interest, and some of that is probably because the listing price is $2 million.

But he expects it to sell for more than that.