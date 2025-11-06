Who could replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress?

The Brief Rep. Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she will retire from Congress after 38 years, creating a rare opportunity to vie for an open seat long held by one of the most powerful figures in American politics. State Sen. Scott Wiener and Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have entered the race for her San Francisco House seat. Several other Democrats and Republicans are expected to join the race in the coming weeks.



Rep. Nancy Pelosi had made it clear she would not announce any decision about her congressional seat until after voters weighed in on Proposition 50 — and she stayed true to her word. Now, several candidates have already thrown their names into the ring for her seat.

It’s a rare opportunity to compete for an open congressional seat, especially one long held by such a powerful political figure.

Pelosi’s timing gives potential candidates just over 13 weeks before the filing period opens for the June 2026 primary.

A legacy that looms large

What they're saying:

"I think it’s fair to say Nancy Pelosi is the most consequential woman politician, likely in American history," said UC Berkeley political science professor Eric Schickler. "She obviously leaves big shoes to fill, as a party leader and as someone who impacted policy."

Pelosi’s announcement has many looking toward the future.

Schickler said he expects a large field of candidates eager to follow in her footsteps and capture this rare congressional opening.

"This is certainly part of a generational change in our politics," Schickler said. "It’s also, in a sense, a loss of someone who for many decades bridged the kind of progressive and moderate divide in the Democratic Party.

He added, "Pelosi herself is clearly a progressive but also worked with moderates in the party."

Early contenders step forward

Big picture view:

So far, two high-profile figures have already announced their candidacy — State Sen. Scott Wiener and Saikat Chakrabarti.

Wiener, a former San Francisco supervisor, paid tribute to Pelosi and said he wants to step in as a Democrat who can push progressive policies while working across the aisle.

"I have relationships with every one of my Republican colleagues, including some of the most fire-breathing MAGA Republicans," Wiener said. "I think it’s important to have that working relationship with everyone because, even though we have massive disagreements on so many issues, not every issue is partisan."

Chakrabarti, a left-wing activist, software engineer, and former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also entered the race.

"The real battle in Congress right now is not left (versus) right," Chakrabarti said. "It’s sort of status quo — people who want to keep this old status quo that's in the pockets of oligarchy, in the pockets of corporations, versus a new movement of people who aren't taking corporate money and lobbyist money, and who are really working for an economy that works for everybody."

He, too, said he's willing to work across the aisle.

Chakrabarti said he's running to represent working people and to help transform the Democratic Party.

"This is really the chance we have for a movement that really stands for working people," he said.

More names expected

What's next:

Four other Democrats and two Republicans have also registered campaigns, though none have reported significant fundraising so far.

Other names being floated include Christine Pelosi, the congresswoman’s daughter, and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan.

Chan’s office said that Thursday was about Pelosi and declined to comment on whether she is considering a run.