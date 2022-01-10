Why did 100 bicyclists ride on I-80 in Berkeley?

It was a dangerous and bizarre sight on Interstate 80 in Berkeley when more than 100 people on bicycles rode onto the freeway, blocking traffic.

The bicyclists were out Sunday afternoon in the westbound lanes near University Avenue.

A California Highway Patrol officer happened to be nearby and ran a traffic break to slow down cars.

The CHP managed to escort the cyclists off the freeway at the Powell Street exit.

No word on why they rode their bikes onto the freeway.

