Widespread power issues on Saturday are affecting multiple BART lines

article

Multiple power issues are affecting BART services across the Bay Area on Saturday, BART officials announced.

"Due to major power issues on our San Francisco line, consider alternate means of transportation," BART said. "Use the BART Trip Planner on bart.gov or the BART app to find transit alternatives based on your location by deselecting BART in 'transit options.'"

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, there is no Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City, as well as no Green line service between West Oakland and Daly City.

"Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train," BART announced. "Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train."

The Red line service between Millbrae and Richmond is also out of commission.

Services on the Yellow and Blue lines are affected as well.

"Yellow line trains are running between Antioch and the 24th Street Mission stations," BART announced. "Blue line trains are running between Dublin/Pleasanton and MacArthur stations. There is normal Orange Line service."

A map of alternative routes can be found here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.