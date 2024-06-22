'Wild Thang' crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog' in Petaluma

The Sonoma-Marin Fair played host to perhaps the globe's most prestigious contest for less than attractive dogs. Friday, an 8-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang was crowned the 'World's Ugliest Dog'.

"He’s never had a haircut. I just cut the bottom, and then he sleeps on ice packs," said Wild Thang's proud owner Ann Lewis. "He loves the contest."

Friday, marked the fifth time Wild Thang, who hails from Oregon, had competed in the contest, which has been taking place for more than 50 years.

This year's runner-up pup,was Rome from Rohnert Park.



"I love this whole contest, I love that it represents dogs that are imperfect," said Rome's owner Michelle Grady. "Rome, he had the best time, he really did, he had the best time."

Rome also snagged the People's Choice Award on Friday.

Winner, Wild Thang's owners are heading home to Oregon with an extra large $5,000 check.





