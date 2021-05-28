Wine country counting on holiday weekend for a taste of economic recovery

Memorial Day weekend has always been a big draw in Wine Country, but after wildfires on top of COVID, there is a lot riding on the next three days for wineries, restaurants, and hotels.

"This weekend means a lot," says Tom Davies, general manager of V Sattui Winery in St. Helena.

He says this weekend is shaping up to be better than expected.

"Our phone is ringing off the hook. We now have three people answering the phone just for this weekend," he said.

About 90% of the reservations are taken this weekend. That's about what it was at this point in the years before anyone even heard of COVID.

"That's interesting because we are still not getting as many people from out of state. We are close to a huge drive market," he said.

The Fairmount Sonoma Mission Inn is also nearly full. They too are seeing people driving there.

"It looks like we are on the road to recovery. We are approaching the same business levels as were in 2019," says Michelle Heston of Fairmont Hotels.

Bouchaine Winery in Napa is offering a place where families and larger groups can have an outdoor picnic with plenty of wine.

"No question. This will be our busiest weekend. And it will be the open door for the rest of the summer," said Brian Allard.

"This is a place you have to come to numerous times because it's a magical place," said Brandi Johnson, on her honeymoon from Texas.

Advertisement

Those interested in going to the wineries this weekend should go online to make reservations. But finding openings may not be so easy.