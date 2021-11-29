Woman dies, 4 hospitalized in suspected Union City DUI

A woman died and four other people were hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver in a Tesla SUV hit a car parked along Interstate Highway 880 in Union City early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Tesla was headed south on I-880 near Whipple Road shortly before 3 a.m., when it veered onto the right shoulder and slammed into a Volkswagen sedan parked on the side of the highway, the CHP said.

The impact sent the Volkswagen into the freeway's left lanes, where it was then hit by two other cars. The Tesla wasn't on autopilot when the crash occurred, according to the CHP.

A woman who was a passenger in the VW died at the scene, and the driver of that car was hospitalized.

The woman's name has not been released. The Tesla driver, a 25-year-old man from San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Three other people in the Tesla were hospitalized.

It's not known why the Volkswagen was parked on the side of the road.

The crash is under investigation, the CHP said.