Woman found dead of multiple wounds in Oakland's Cypress Village

A woman was found dead in the Cypress Village neighborhood of West Oakland on Friday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who suffered "multiple traumatic wounds," was found in the area of 13th Street and Mandela Parkway just after 3 p.m., police said Saturday in a statement.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-7950.