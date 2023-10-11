Woman identified in fatal fall from San Francisco rooftop during party

The woman who fell from a San Francisco rooftop building during a Fleet Week viewing party over the weekend has been identified as a 51-year-old from the city.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Patricia Harmon died Saturday after plummeting from a building in the Russian Hill neighborhood.

The San Francisco Standard reported that she was known to friends as Tricia O'Connor, using her maiden name.

According to the Standard, Harmon's ex-husband was told that she had fallen to her death at a Blue Angels watch party on Saturday after tripping.

According to a social media profile for Harmon, she was senior art director at Publicis Sapient, a digital consulting company.

Police responded to the incident at Chestnut Street and Van Ness Avenue around 4 p.m., where they found Harmon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A friend posted a heartfelt message on social media, saying, "Tricia fly free beautiful soul. My heart is broken. We will all miss your laughter and the brightness you exuded wherever you went. The stars will shine brighter gorgeous angel. We love you always."

The post was among dozens of tributes that flooded online for the victim.