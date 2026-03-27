Woman injured in stabbing on Muni bus in San Francisco's Mission

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The Brief A woman was injured in a stabbing on a Muni bus in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday. The extent of the victim's injuries are not known. Police said no arrests have been made. No information about potential suspects was provided.



A woman was stabbed on a Muni bus Friday afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District, police say.

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department said at around 1:30 p.m., officers from Mission Station responded to a report of a stabbing on a bus in the area of Mission and 13th streets.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim. Police said paramedics transported the victim for medical care. The extent of the victim's injuries was not clear.

Police said no arrests have been made and that so far, information is preliminary. Police said their investigation is open and active.

If you have information about this stabbing, you can contact police and remain anonymous if you wish. The number to call is (415) 575-4444

KTVU reached out to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency for comment on the stabbing. They had nothing to add beyond the police statement.

The Source The San Francisco Police Department