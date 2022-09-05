Woman killed, another hurt in Bayview shooting

article

A woman was killed and a second woman was wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday at around 10:44 p.m. in the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue.

Authorities said responding officers found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid to the victims and paramedics transported the women to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite lifesaving efforts, one of the women died from her injuries at the hospital.

The second victim survived her injuries, but her current condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the motive for the deadly shooting.

No suspect information was provided.