Woman missing from indigenous community last seen in San Francisco

article

The Brief A woman missing from an indigenous community was last seen in San Francisco on Jan. 27. Mi-Kayla Ann French is considered to be at-risk. The California Highway Patrol issued a Feather Alert, a resource for law enforcement specific to indigenous communities.



A woman from an indigenous tribe has gone missing and was last seen in San Francisco last month, officials say.

What we know:

The California Highway Patrol put out an alert for Mi-Kayla Ann French, 23, who is missing and considered to be at-risk. She has not been seen since around 6 p.m. in the area of 16th and Capp streets in the Mission on January 27.

The CHP on Thursday activated what they call a "Feather Alert," similar to an Amber Alert or an Ebony Alert, but for indigenous communities. These types of alerts were authorized in 2023. The alert was activated on behalf of the San Francisco Police Department.

French is affiliated with the Yurok Tribe of California, which has more than 5,000 enrolled members.

Her description

French is said to be 5'6", weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is not clear what type of clothing she was last seen wearing.

French is believed to be on foot, CHP officials said.

Dig deeper:

It is not clear why the missing woman is considered to be at risk, but part of the criteria for a Feather Alert includes that the person's physical safety may be endangered, they may be subject to trafficking, or they may be suffering from a mental or physical disability or substance-use disorder.