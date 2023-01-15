Woman struck and killed by falling tree while jogging in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park Saturday evening.
San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. to check on someone laying on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue.
When they arrived they found an unresponsive victim laying next to a large tree branch. The victim was reportedly a 70-year-old woman who was jogging in the park, according to SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Emergency personnel attempted to save her, but she was declared dead at the scene.
Officials said she was a San Francisco resident, but her name was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.