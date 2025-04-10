2 women suspected of running brothels in San Jose, police say

article

Two women were arrested in San Jose after being accused of operating multiple brothels, police said Thursday.

The pair, 46-year-old Tien Tran and 50-year-old Bili Ruan, were charged with pimping and pandering.

The backstory:

On March 28, SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force, with multiple agencies, including the U.S. State Department, executed several search warrants targeting the suspected brothels at businesses on Tully Road, Willow Street, and North Jackson Avenue.

A fourth search warrant was also carried out at a home on Bagely Way, police said.

There, officers found three suspected sex workers. They were not arrested but instead provided with support and resources.

Ruan was found at the alleged brothel on Willow Street and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for pimping.

Tran was not at any of the locations during the initial searches. She was arrested on April 2.

Officials did not say where she was arrested.

Tran is suspected of being the primary operator of the brothels, police said.

Dig deeper:

The arrests come after a three-month investigation into suspected brothels in San Jose.

Police said they found evidence of brothel operations at several locations, including $25,000 in cash and high-end designer purses and jewelry worth more than $200,000.

More charges may come in the case, police said.

Records show both women have since been released from the Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Goldberg with the San Jose Police Department at 4860@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224.

