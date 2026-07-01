World Cup fans go all out ahead of USMNT match at Levi's Stadium

The Brief Soccer fans went all out Wednesday ahead of the World Cup match between the US Men's National Team and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. But hours before that, fútbol lovers headed to San Pedro Square in San Jose – the epicenter of World Cup watch parties in the Bay Area — to show up in red, white, and blue. The match is at 5 p.m. PST.



Soccer fans went all out Wednesday ahead of the World Cup match between the US Men's National Team and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Epicenter of World Cup watch parties

What they're saying:

Soccer fans sport red, white and blue to support USMNT. July 1, 2026

But hours before that, fútbol lovers headed to San Pedro Square in San Jose – the epicenter of World Cup watch parties in the Bay Area — to show up in red, white, and blue.

Trent and Carol of Newark came to downtown San Jose to root for England in an earlier match, and for the U.S. Men’s National Team, which is playing at 5 p.m. PST. Their granddaughter is a soccer player, and now they are hooked on the game.

"Oh man, it’s all fun!" Trent said.

Nearby, three women – Crystal, Winona, and Ruby – were having fun holding a gold FIFA World Cup trophy.

Crystal said this was her first watch party in San Pedro Square, and she liked the energy.

Chris Cutter said that he’s excited about the men's US soccer team because he’s been following them since he was three years old.

Sharing soccer love

Now he's sharing this same love with his 8-year-old son, Alon.

They both love the underdog.

"Seeing the individual talent on our team and them working so well together," Cutter said. "They could go very far."

Bosnian fans, too

Not everyone, however, was rooting for the US.

A soccer fan from Sarajevo, Bosnia flew 20 hours to the San Francisco Bay Area to watch the World Cup game. He was draped in blue and gold to represent his home country.

Another Bosnian fan at San Pedro Square has a brother playing on his country's national team. He said he thought Bosnia would win.

"They underestimate us a little bit," he said.

KTVU interviews Bosnian soccer fans at San Pedro Square in San Jose. July 1, 2026

Families come out to support USMNT at San Pedro Square in San Jose. July 1, 2026 Photo: Ebunoluwa Ogunrinola

A soccer fan rooting for the US dresses up as a founding father at San Pedro Square in San Jose. July 1, 2026 Photo: Ebunoluwa Ogunrinola

Carol of Newark showed off her USMNT banner in San Pedro Square. July 1, 2026 Photo: Ebunoluwa Ogunrinola

A massive soccer ball and TV screen are set up in San Jose's San Pedro Square, the epicenter of Bay Area World Cup watch parties. July 1, 2026

Fans hold up a FIFA trophy.