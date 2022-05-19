Yankees cut prospect after accusations of stealing equipment, stiffing fans surface: reports

article

The New York Yankees released minor league outfielder Jake Sanford on Tuesday after he was accused of some dirty dugout drama, according to multiple reports.

The Yankees selected Sanford in the third round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft out of Western Kentucky. He played for Single-A+ Hudson Valley and Single-A Tampa in the Yankees’ organization last season after minor league baseball took 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to NJ.com , Sanford was accused of stealing from his teammates' lockers and emphatically urging his teammates to sell their equipment online. He was also accused of scamming fans by allegedly taking their money for autographs and never delivering.

Sanford deleted his Twitter account this week after the allegations surfaced. He signed with the Frontier League’s Ottawa Titans on Tuesday after the Yankees cut him.

He was 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit situation for the Titans against the Windy City ThunderBolts.

The Yankees declined to comment on the situation. MLB officials were aware of the allegations against Sanford, a source told NJ.com.

Sanford made his debut for the Staten Island Yankees in the New York-Penn League and hit .238 with a .701 OPS and seven home runs in 60 games.

Last season, Sanford hit .285 with a .823 OPS and 16 home runs between Hudson Valley and Tampa.

According to the New York Post, Sanford wasn’t seen as an elite-level prospect but MLB Pipeline had him in the Yankees’ top 25 prospects list last season.

