12 Best Background Check Sites & Services for 2024

Suppose you're interested in finding information about a potential roommate, reconnecting with an old friend, or satisfying your curiosity about an ex-partner.

In that case, an online background check service is a quick and convenient option. However, you may wonder which background check sites are the most reliable and trustworthy. For numerous reasons, someone might want to run a background check, and the best background check sites can provide answers within minutes.

We have thoroughly reviewed various background check sites to determine which ones are legitimate and offer the most extensive public records. Each of the below-mentioned services was evaluated based on their features, user-friendliness, the accuracy of information provided, pricing options, and customer reviews.

12 Best Background Check Sites: At a Glance

BeenVerified - Best Background Check Site Overall PeopleLooker - Best for Quick Results TruthFinder - Best for Searching Public Records Intelius - Best Public Record Source Instant Checkmate - Best for Ease of Use PeopleFinders - Best Background Check Site for Dating Spokeo - Best for Reverse Email Lookup - Best for Reverse Email Lookup US Search - Best for Affordability GoodHire - Best for Employers DeepSearchPro - Best for Advanced Web Search Engine InfoTracer - Best for Real-Time Information Monitoring Checkr - Best for Small Businesses

Review of the Best Background Check Services

When selecting the top background check services, we considered various factors. Our ranking methodology focuses on access to public records, pricing, speed, customer feedback, and features. To delve deeper into our approach to ranking, please refer to the following sections.

Let's unveil our top picks for the best background check services and what sets them apart without further ado.

BeenVerified - Best Background Check Site Overall

BeenVerified is a background check service that stands out for its court runner feature, where the BeenVerified team physically visits courts to gather documents not yet available online.

The service offers comprehensive reports on individuals by searching public records, social media platforms, and other online sources. It boasts a user-friendly interface, allowing simple navigation and clear presentation of search results.

Privacy is a priority, with stringent measures in place to protect user data through state-of-the-art encryption technology. Information is not shared or sold to third parties. However, some users have expressed dissatisfaction with the level of detail provided in the reports compared to other similar services.

BeenVerified requires membership for access, and three-month prepaid subscriptions come with a discount. While loading windows can be time-consuming, the service ensures detailed and up-to-date information to aid in personal searches.

Pros

A court runner conducts searches for non-digitized data

Available apps for both Android and iOS

Utilizes a diverse range of data sources

Discount available for a three-month advance payment

Cons

No single search choice

Limited transparency in pricing

Less detailed compared to other top background check services

Services Offered by BeenVerified

BeenVerified offers the following services:

People Search : Utilize BeenVerified's extensive list of potential matches to access updated information about former school friends, verify the legitimacy of online sellers, or conduct a background check on your own name to review search results. Utilize BeenVerified's extensive list of potential matches to access updated information about former school friends, verify the legitimacy of online sellers, or conduct a background check on your own name to review search results.

Phone Lookup : If you've received a call or text from an unfamiliar number, utilize BeenVerified's reverse phone lookup feature to identify the caller's ID, location, and spam score. If you've received a call or text from an unfamiliar number, utilize BeenVerified's reverse phone lookup feature to identify the caller's ID, location, and spam score.

Email Lookup : Enter an email address and search BeenVerified's database to confirm the authenticity of an email in your inbox, whether it's from an individual or a legitimate business. Enter an email address and search BeenVerified's database to confirm the authenticity of an email in your inbox, whether it's from an individual or a legitimate business.

Address Lookup : Gain valuable insights about a property, whether you're in the market to purchase a new home or simply curious about your new neighbors. Gain valuable insights about a property, whether you're in the market to purchase a new home or simply curious about your new neighbors.

Vehicle Search : Access data regarding your own vehicle or one you're considering buying, including its listing history, estimated ownership cost, and accident history. Access data regarding your own vehicle or one you're considering buying, including its listing history, estimated ownership cost, and accident history.

What Information Can BeenVerified Provide?

BeenVerified can provide a wealth of helpful information, such as:

Contact Information: Easily access addresses, email addresses, usernames, and phone numbers with BeenVerified.

Criminal History and Court Records: Explore arrest records and conduct a comprehensive criminal and traffic records search through BeenVerified's extensive database, including convictions and charges that didn't result in convictions.

Vehicle Records: Input a car's VIN into BeenVerified to unveil valuable details such as estimated value, safety recalls, accident history, and more.

Caller ID: Safeguard yourself from phone scams or gather information about unknown callers using BeenVerified.

Property Records: Delve into property details, including current and past owners, property value, local safety data, square footage, construction year, and other pertinent information via BeenVerified.

Advantages of BeenVerified

BeenVerified offers a user-friendly and dependable platform with efficient search capabilities and valuable services. Nevertheless, as stated in numerous BeenVerified reviews, it’s important to note that this platform is strictly intended for personal use. It’s crucial to adhere to the law by refraining from utilizing BeenVerified for credit checks, tenant screenings, or recruitment background checks.

There are many good reasons to try BeenVerified, including

Billions of records are at your fingertips. BeenVerified boasts an extensive database, surpassing a billion records and providing comprehensive information.

Reliable and detailed data sources. BeenVerified relies on legitimate and confirmed public records to ensure the accuracy of the information presented. It gathers public data and compiles it into a user-friendly report, aiding in informed decisions.

Trusted by a vast user base. With over 1 million users and a platform accessible through Android and iOS apps, BeenVerified is a trusted choice for millions of users and boasts over 100,000 subscribers.

Cost

BeenVerified has the added benefit of being affordable. They provide various subscription plans to cater to different financial situations, allowing users to pay monthly or annually. This makes it an economical choice for individuals who require regular background checks.

For those who opt for month-to-month payments, the cost is $26.89 per month. However, if you choose to prepay for three months at a time, the monthly charge decreases significantly from the standard rate of $24.90 to just $17.48 .

PeopleLooker - Best Background Check Site for Quick Results

PeopleLooker is an online platform that compiles comprehensive data on individuals by collecting information from various sources, such as public records, social media platforms, and online directories.

The website offers various services, including reverse phone searches, address lookups, and background checks. This makes it convenient and user-friendly for users to find people and access their contact details, criminal and traffic records, and other personal information.

However, it's important to note that the accuracy of the information provided by PeopleLooker may vary. Therefore, verifying the data obtained from other reliable sources is advisable if accuracy is crucial in your search results.

Despite this limitation, PeopleLooker remains a valuable tool for individuals who need to gather information about others for personal or professional reasons. It simplifies finding relevant details and can assist in conducting initial research or gathering background knowledge on someone.

Pros:

Accessible customer support

Provides valuable sales and marketing data

Designed to seamlessly integrate with platforms such as Gmail, HubSpot, and Salesforce

Cons:

Limited to U.S. residents

Not classified as a consumer reporting agency

Desktop version offers reduced functionality compared to the mobile app

Advantages of using PeopLooker

Utilizing PeopleLooker as a site for conducting background checks presents several unique benefits. Firstly, it offers extensive information derived from various sources, such as public records and social media platforms.

This vast pool of data enables users to access contact details, criminal and traffic records, and recruitment histories, among other pertinent information. Furthermore, PeopleLooker prides itself on its user-friendly interface that streamlines the search process and presents results well-organized.

The convenience and accessibility provided by the online platform allow users to conduct background checks at their leisure, saving valuable time and effort. Additionally, PeopleLooker goes above and beyond by offering additional services like reverse phone number lookups and address searches to enrich the overall user experience.

However, users must exercise caution when utilizing this platform's information by ensuring data accuracy while complying with privacy laws and regulations.

Cost

PeopleLooker offers a subscription model where customers can try the service for $1 over 7 days. If customers decide to continue using the service, they have two premium plans : a monthly membership at $22.86 per month or a 3-month membership at $18.28 per month.

TruthFinder - Best Background Check Site for Searching Public Records

Our top pick for the best background-checking website this year is TruthFinder . When searching public records online, TruthFinder provides a user-friendly and straightforward platform. Whether you need to access criminal and traffic records, find potential relatives, or evaluate someone you're considering dating, TruthFinder covers you.

With an exceptional A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and over 60,000 five-star reviews, TruthFinder has established itself as a trusted and reputable service provider.

Pros

The subscription includes unlimited reports

Access to dark web searches is provided with membership

Android and iOS apps are accessible

Provides a reverse phone lookup service

Self-monitoring capabilities are included

Cons

No free version is available

Additional charges for downloading reports

Limited to the United States

Advantages of Using TruthFinder

One of the greatest benefits of utilizing TruthFinder as a background check service is its exceptional data quality. With access to an extensive database of hundreds of millions of public, state, criminal, and social media information, TruthFinder ensures that you obtain detailed and comprehensive information for your inquiries.

Have you been subjected to a background check on TruthFinder? If you wish to have your name and personal details removed from the platform, simply submit an "Opt Out" request to the company. This request will effectively eliminate your reports from appearing on the site.

According to the website's guidelines, it typically takes 48 hours for your data to be removed after submitting an opt-out request. Rest assured that even if you opt-out, you can still avail yourself of all other services TruthFinder provides. Additionally, a convenient mobile app is available to perform background checks while on the go!

Cost

When you buy TruthFinder every month, it will cost you $28.05 per month . However, if you opt for the bi-monthly payment option, the price decreases to $23.28 monthly .

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Intelius - Best Public Record Source

Intelius is a well-known service for conducting background checks, offering users the convenience of quick and unlimited searches accompanied by reliable reports. Since its establishment in 2003, Intelius has gained recognition for its swift record searches, particularly regarding criminal offenses and geographic data.

One notable advantage that sets Intelius apart is its unwavering commitment to user privacy. The platform ensures that any search remains confidential, a crucial aspect other online search platforms often overlook.

Intelius employs a secure connection with 256-bit encryption to safeguard user data further. This advanced security measure ensures that sensitive information remains protected at all times.

By utilizing the services provided by Intelius, users gain access to an extensive database of millions of public records, an invaluable resource that enhances the comprehensiveness of their search results.

Pros

Multiple subscription plans with diverse pricing options

Extensive record database

Outstanding mobile apps compatible with Android and iOS

Swift search results

User-friendly interface

Cons

Unclear pricing structure

Limited availability of customer service hours

Occasionally incomplete reports

Advantages of Using Intelius

Intelius, a provider of background check services, offers several advantages and distinctive characteristics. Firstly, they have a membership option allowing unlimited background checks – a convenient feature that guarantees value for your investment.

Moreover, you can trust that your searches will remain confidential and secure. Intelius employs 256-bit encryption to ensure the anonymity of your inquiries; the subject of the search will not be aware that their background is being checked.

Cost

For a people search, the and can be lowered to if two months are paid for in advance. The cost of individual searches will differ based on your specific needs. Their monthly plan is $21.13 , while opting for the 2-month plan would cost $42.25 .

Instant Checkmate - Best Background Check Site for Ease of Use

Instant Checkmate is recognized as one of the leading background check providers because of its detailed search results and user-friendly features. Users value the reliability of the information provided by Instant Checkmate, making it a trustworthy option.

The service offers a simple-to-use smartphone app and search function, particularly useful for finding social media-related details. The reports generated by Instant Checkmate are comprehensive.

However, users may experience delays while waiting for their reports to be prepared, as the website takes some time to load. Like similar services, Instant Checkmate requires a monthly subscription and doesn’t offer individual report options.

The cost of membership is displayed once the loading process is detailed. Despite these minor drawbacks, Instant Checkmate remains preferred for background checks due to its accuracy, simplicity, and detailed reports.

Pros

Exceptionally detailed

User-friendly mobile app

Straightforward and simple-to-use service

Comprehensive reporting

Ideal for property records search

Cons

Loading times for reports may be slow

No choice for generating individual reports

Advantages of Using Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate is the premier background check service for uncovering criminal and arrest records. However, its benefits extend far beyond that. With a membership, you can access unlimited reports and searches, making it an optimal choice for individuals who frequently require background checks.

Even if you only need information for personal use, Instant Checkmate remains an invaluable resource for finding data, particularly regarding criminal backgrounds. This comprehensive tool allows you to search for someone's criminal and traffic records anywhere in the United States, from charges and convictions to arrests and even registration on the sex offender list.

To ensure utmost confidentiality, Instant Checkmate utilizes specialized data sources along with 128-bit encryption technology. Their exceptional customer service program also shows their commitment to customer satisfaction. It's worth noting that Instant Checkmate takes pride in supporting Together We Bake - a nonprofit organization dedicated to making positive change.

Cost

If you pay for a single month's service upfront, it will cost you $35.12 . However, if you pay for three months at once, the monthly fee is lowered to $28.09 .

PeopleFinders - Best Background Check Site for Dating

PeopleFinders is renowned for its excellent background check service and outstanding customer support. This platform offers users the choice of individual searches or subscription plans with recurring payments.

PeopleFinders takes pride in its cutting-edge mobile applications that enhance user experience. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the consistently positive feedback they receive for their exceptional customer service.

However, it's worth noting that terminating a membership before the specified term will result in a significant early termination fee. Additionally, PeopleFinders exclusively supports searches within the United States and doesn’t offer social media search functionality.

The available assistance options may also be limited in scope. Nevertheless, despite these limitations, PeopleFinders remains highly regarded as a trustworthy background check service due to its high-quality customer service and diverse search options.

Pros

Limited to one search option

Monthly subscription available

Excellent mobile applications

Outstanding customer service

Cons

Significant cancellation fee

Limited to the United States

Lacks social media data

Advantages of Using PeopleFinder

PeopleFinders presents numerous benefits as a background check website. First and foremost, it specializes in providing extensive coverage of public records across the United States. This guarantees that users can efficiently access pertinent and current information.

Additionally, PeopleFinders has gained a reputation for exceptional customer service, offering a responsive support team that promptly addresses inquiries and concerns.

The user-friendly interface and flexible search options PeopleFinders offer to enhance the overall user experience. These options include single searches and subscription plans, catering to different needs. The platform collects data from multiple public records sources, ensuring a diverse range of information is available.

These advantages establish PeopleFinders as a valuable resource for conducting thorough and dependable background checks within the United States.

Cost

The cost of searching for an individual is $1.95 , and membership requires a monthly payment of $24.95 .

Spokeo - Best for Reverse Email Lookup

Spokeo is a top-notch service for conducting background checks due to its policy of not charging users for accessing basic information, such as reverse email lookups. A nominal one-time fee is applicable if you require a more comprehensive report. Additionally, Spokeo allows users to delete their personal data from its listings whenever desired.

The website's user interface is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, while new content is regularly updated.

Pros

Free features available

Data removal option

Intuitive interface

Frequent website updates

One-time payment required

Cons

Customer complaints regarding accuracy

Absence of limitless, restriction-free search plans

Advantages of Using Spokeo

Spokeo provides its customers with various ways to benefit from its services. For instance, it enables users to identify and block unwanted text messages or calls by distinguishing between telemarketers and scammers. Additionally, Spokeo can be used to conduct thorough research on online businesses to verify their legitimacy before making any financial commitments. Many rely on the website to reconnect with long-lost friends or family members.

Furthermore, Spokeo offers affordable pricing options for its customers. Opting for a one-month subscription will cost approximately $22.95, while upgrading to a three-month plan reduces the price to $17.95.

It’s important to note that Spokeo doesn’t provide unlimited searches, and any unused searches don’t carry over into the following month. Despite these limitations, Spokeo remains a viable choice for conducting background checks on individuals.

Cost

Spokeo offers a monthly plan for $19.95 per month and a quarterly plan priced at $14.95 per month, billed at $44.85 every three months .

US Search - Best for affordability

Founded in 1998, US Search has established itself as a prominent provider of background check services. Renowned for its affordable pricing options and unique reverse phone lookup feature, the company utilizes a robust public record search engine to offer comprehensive background checks.

With its exceptional reputation in the industry, US Search provides users with a swift and efficient method of accessing various criminal and traffic records, including those of sexual offenders, felonies, and misdemeanors.

US Search sets itself apart by enabling users to search through local and state registers and nationwide sources for thorough searches. With various search options, including social networking sites, US Search is the go-to platform for comprehensive background checks.

For approximately $19.86 per formal background check, the user's chosen service package includes an extensive search encompassing criminal and traffic records alongside vital financial information such as bankruptcy filings.

Pros

Greater search options than most top-rated background check services

Money-back guarantee

A comprehensive selection of search options in the sources

Accessible reports for all users

Cons

There's a need for improvement in organizing the reports

The virtual assistant operates slowly and has limited utility

The budget-friendly searches provide limited information

Advantages of Using US Search

US Search, a renowned website specializing in background checks, is recognized for its cutting-edge technology and vast search capabilities. This platform was at the forefront of aggregating personal data to generate comprehensive reports.

Employing intelligent search algorithms, it efficiently filters results and presents valuable preliminary details like address history and familial connections, ensuring detailed identification. With an impressive array of seven distinct search options, US Search offers unparalleled flexibility for individuals conducting background checks.

Cost

US Search, a website specializing in background checks, provides its customers with the assurance of a refund if they’re unsatisfied with their search results. The website offers two membership options: $14.95 monthly for general searches and $18.75 for nationwide coverage. With a commitment to delivering thorough and trustworthy background checks, US Search caters to the needs of its subscribers.

GoodHire - Best Background Check Site for Employers

GoodHire , a reputable background check service compliant with FCRA regulations, has operated for approximately two decades. By utilizing digital access to public records, GoodHire offers a platform that’s both user-friendly and provides affordable and premium online background check services.

With flexible pricing choices available, GoodHire caters to the requirements of small and larger enterprises. It has garnered high satisfaction levels from its vast base of over 100,000 employers. Recognizing the time constraints faced by HR departments and entrepreneurs alike, GoodHire ensures quick and detailed results through detailed reports and comprehensive search parameters.

Whether users need a quick check or ongoing background check services, GoodHire is equipped to meet their demands with just the click of a button or by providing custom quotes tailored to their needs.

Pros

Accessible customer support center

Clear and detailed results

Compliance with FCRA

Cons

Additional fees for specific searches

Setup fee applicable but not clearly listed on packages

Advantages of Using GoodHire

The GoodHire background check service presents numerous benefits for employers and job seekers alike. Primarily, it offers a dependable and thorough evaluation of a person's background, guaranteeing that hiring decisions are informed and founded on precise data. This not only assists companies in making safer and more reliable hiring selections and protects against potential legal responsibilities.

Furthermore, GoodHire enhances the efficiency of the background check procedure, thus accelerating the hiring process and enabling companies to acquire top-notch talent quickly.

Moreover, their user-friendly interface offers customization options that allow employers to personalize checks according to their specific requirements, fostering adaptability and flexibility. Ultimately, GoodHire equips employers with the necessary tools to make informed hiring choices, promoting a safer, more productive workplace that complies with legal regulations.

Cost

GoodHire provides customers with three options for their background check services: Basic, Standard, and Premium. The starting price for the Basic package is $29.99 per background check, and it covers SSN Trace, National Criminal Databases, and Sex Offender List Search.

For $54.99 , the Standard package offers additional features such as a Domestic Terrorist Watch List Search and a 7-Year County Criminal Court Search. For $79.99, the Premium package includes all the Standard package features.

DeepSearchPro - Best Background Check Site for Advanced Web Search Engine

DeepSearchPro is a professional online service specializing in conducting thorough background checks and generating detailed customer reports.

With access to an extensive database of public records in the United States, DeepSearchPro ensures anonymity and confidentiality throughout the search process, guaranteeing that individuals being investigated remain unaware.

The service goes beyond basic searches by offering unlimited curated searches that consolidate all findings into an inclusive report.

DeepSearchPro covers various search services, including reverse phone lookup and comprehensive background checks encompassing criminal and traffic records and other public information.

The reports provided by DeepSearchPro are extensive and include vital details such as current addresses, contact numbers, court orders, arrest history, civil records (such as divorces or bankruptcies), and information about relatives.

Whether you need to verify someone's credentials or gather necessary information for personal reasons, DeepSearchPro provides a reliable solution with the utmost professionalism.

Pros

Various record choices encompassing property and bankruptcy records

Unlimited search capacity

Risk-free trial

Cons

The pricing model may lack clarity

Advantages of Using DeepSearchPro

DeepSearchPro is a website for conducting background checks that offers numerous potential benefits. Its objective is to provide extensive data coverage by accessing various sources, including public records, court sources, and criminal and traffic records. This enables users to obtain a comprehensive understanding of an individual's background.

The platform places great emphasis on accuracy and reliability through the implementation of robust verification processes. By consolidating information into detailed reports, DeepSearchPro saves users valuable time and effort that would otherwise be spent manually searching multiple sources.

To enhance the overall user experience, DeepSearchPro has designed a user-friendly interface. In addition, reputable background check websites like DeepSearchPro prioritize compliance with data privacy and security regulations.

Before utilizing DeepSearchPro or any similar platform, it’s crucial to conduct thorough research and gather feedback from other users to accurately assess its specific features and reputation.

Cost

DeepSearchPro provides a range of pricing choices to cater to customer preferences. These alternatives consist of a 3-day trial priced at $0.95 or $3.95 , depending on whether for a people search or a comprehensive background check.

Alternatively, customers can opt for a one-time payment option for specific reports, such as obtaining public records for $29.95 or conducting a people search for $24.95 , respectively. For individuals seeking continuous access, there are monthly membership plans accessible as well.

For a 6-month membership, the basic plan comes for $4.95 per month. Alternatively, customers can choose a one-month membership for $29.95 to obtain a public records report or pay $24.95 for a people search or reverse phone lookup service.

InfoTracer - Best Background Check Site for Real-Time Information Monitoring

InfoTracer is a web-based platform that allows users to swiftly and effectively conduct thorough background searches on themselves or others. The platform employs an extensive array of publicly accessible resources, such as legal records, criminal histories, contact details, and social media platforms, to collect pertinent data.

This information is subsequently arranged and maintained in InfoTracer's secure database, which can only be accessed by individuals who have subscribed to a paid membership.

Through InfoTracer, users can acquire valuable knowledge and comprehensive reports that enable them to make well-informed decisions based on the available information.

Pros

Extensive report options

Capability for deep web search

Support for desktop applications and mobile browsers

Affordable five-day trial

Cons

Sparse information

Lack of a mobile app

High monthly cost

Advantages

InfoTracer is an online platform that offers a wealth of information about individuals, ensuring a thorough background check. It provides extensive reports encompassing different areas such as court and criminal and traffic records, vehicle details, marital status, and more.

Additionally, contact information like phone numbers and email addresses are available. Moreover, users can discover the target's social media accounts with ease.

An interesting feature is the inclusion of Google Street View images showcasing the target's residence. criminal and traffic records are particularly sought after by users who wish to investigate any previous convictions or instances of being registered as a sex offender.

You can access court records and the results of judgments. InfoTracer provides information on bankruptcy, liens, and family history records like birth, death, marriage licenses, and divorce. You can also obtain vehicle-related information using license plate numbers. The report may also include details about a person's driver's license.

Although the website's menu system is simple to use, there are a few limitations such as being unable to easily go back to search results or start a new search while viewing a profile.

Cost

InfoTracer provides a range of pricing choices to meet diverse requirements. Customers can purchase a detailed report and try out the platform for 7 days at $2.95 , allowing them to explore its features fully.

A monthly subscription fee of $24.95 is for continuous access to basic searches. If additional availability is needed, additional charges may apply for comprehensive background checks, with fees ranging from $9 to $25 per report .

Checkr - Best Background Check Site for Small Businesses

Checkr is an agency that specializes in conducting background searches for recruitment purposes. It caters to both small businesses and larger enterprises. What sets Checkr apart is its use of advanced technology, specifically AI-powered tools, to enhance the screening process.

This innovative approach enables Checkr to identify and categorize potentially harmful findings, estimate how long the background check will take, and filter information by local regulations.

But Checkr's technological expertise continues beyond there. The company also offers a mobile portal that allows candidates to keep track of their screening progress and engage with support if needed.

In addition to performing domestic background checks, Checkr can search global watchlist records and conduct international background checks. Their services also include verification of education and recruitment history.

Pros

Tailored pricing for companies conducting 300+ checks annually

Mobile-friendly application process

Compliance with FCRA

Cons

Reports of delayed turnaround times

Additional fees for specific jurisdictions

Advantages of Using Checkr

Checkr, a well-regarded background check website, is renowned for its prompt and effective service. It provides extensive coverage by tapping into diverse data sources such as criminal and traffic records and recruitment backgrounds. The platform's interface is designed to be user-friendly, facilitating simple navigation.

Additionally, Checkr offers customizable solutions tailored to meet the specific requirements of businesses. Compliance with regulations and ensuring data security are top priorities for Checkr.

Seamless integration into existing workflows is made possible through its API integration feature, resulting in improved efficiency. With transparent pricing options, reliable customer support services, and an established reputation within the industry, Checkr stands as a trusted option for detailed and reliable background checks.

Cost

Checkr provides a variety of choices and pricing for its background screening services. The entry-level package, Basic+, begins at $29.99 per check . The Essential package costs $54.99 per check for those seeking more comprehensive screening and includes county criminal searches. Taking it up a notch, the Professional package starts from $79.99 and supplements the Essential package with education and current recruitment verifications.

Furthermore, Checkr doesn’t impose any set-up fees on customers; however, additional charges may apply for conducting searches in specific jurisdictions' courts or accessing DMV records. It's worth noting that these extra fees vary depending on the state in question.

What Is a Background Check Service?

A background search service is a company or platform that provides a means to search for an individual or entity (such as a corporation) using public or private records, allowing you to uncover and verify various types of data.

Both individuals and organizations can utilize these checks to gather information that offers a more comprehensive understanding of an individual's background.

An internet-based background check service meticulously scours all corners of the internet to collect information on the person you are seeking.

While most of the records accessed by these services could theoretically be found manually, it would require weeks, if not months, to gather the necessary information yourself. Background check services can sift through millions of files and generate a detailed report within five minutes.

Online background checks extend beyond criminal and traffic records. They can uncover credit history, recruitment history, financial records, and other pertinent details that provide insight into someone's life while verifying their identity.

However, conducting background searches varies depending on the specific circumstances. The federal government imposes certain restrictions on what information can be reported, how long it can be reported for, and the methods these background check services employ to gather data.

If an employer or landlord requests a search, they must adhere to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) guidelines. This means that background check services must obtain written consent from individuals before conducting any searches.

How We Chose the Top Background Check Websites

Our evaluation considered four key elements to identify the leading five websites. These factors encompassed the precision of data, flexibility in search customization, user-friendly interface, and affordability.

Detailed Data

Detailed data is of utmost importance for a background check platform. This is particularly crucial for individuals conducting criminal background checks, as the accuracy of the results cannot be compromised. After all, what's the purpose of investing money in verifying someone's background if you need to obtain detailed information?

To illustrate this point, let's consider a scenario where you have young children and a new person moves in next door. To ensure your family's safety, you decide to run a search on your new neighbor using an online people-finder website.

However, if the website doesn’t provide detailed information and mistakenly identifies your neighbor as a registered sex offender for committing a serious crime, falsely accusing them could have significant consequences.

This example highlights why data accuracy is critical when evaluating the reliability of websites that offer background information searches. It directly impacts user trust and ensures that individuals can make informed decisions based on reliable information.

Search Customization Options

The top-rated websites for conducting background checks offer highly sophisticated search features that simplify finding desired information.

As an illustration, a background checker with advanced search filters should provide multiple input fields where users can enter various contact details, such as date of birth, name, address, or any other identifying information, to streamline their search.

In addition, we evaluated websites based on their user-friendly search functions that are simple to navigate and comprehend, even for those new to the platform.

Ease of Use

When evaluating the top background checker websites, we also considered the importance of user-friendliness. You're not alone if you've ever been deterred from using a website because it was unclear, complicated, and difficult to navigate.

Specifically, a background check website should have a sleek design, be simple to use, and provide clear instructions or information for visitors.

For instance, BeenVerified presents its available features in a menu format and offers comprehensive details about what can be obtained through its services. Additionally, at the bottom of their webpage, they include valuable resources such as guides, articles, and frequently asked questions to assist users.

Price

When selecting the top background check services, price is a crucial factor to consider, just like with any other online or in-store purchase.

Whether you're searching for someone's criminal and traffic records, recruitment history, or trying to reconnect with a long-lost person, nobody wants to spend an excessive amount of money.

Most reliable background check websites featured on our list offer various options. These options include one-time charges for features like reverse phone lookup and monthly auto-pay subscriptions for memberships.

The subscription fees typically range from $15 to $30 per month . Before committing to a recurring subscription plan, it's important to assess your specific needs concerning your budget. This evaluation will help ensure you make an informed decision that aligns with your requirements and financial situation.

Social Media Searches

Including social media searches as part of screening processes is becoming more prevalent to identify any potential issues that could impact personal relations or travel.

While certain free searches are limited to Google's indexing of public names and linked pages, other background check services utilize specialized software to search trends, names, and profiles.

BeenVerified goes beyond a simple Google name search by conducting a deep web search, resulting in high-quality skip trace results.

Customer Support

A reputable background check provider will have a highly knowledgeable customer support team with a deep understanding of the industry. They will be equipped to address any inquiries you may have and offer explanations if your search encounters obstacles.

Additionally, trustworthy record search companies should prioritize delivering optimal results to their clients rather than attempting to upsell unnecessary searches.

Utilizing a paid search service can be an effective solution for accessing information that may be difficult to find independently. Most paid companies gather and present the required data in an easily comprehensible and well-structured format for your convenience.

Features to Look for in a Good Background Search Site

Suppose you find yourself in a situation where you require conducting a thorough background search on an individual. In that case, it’s crucial to determine the most suitable background checker that meets your specific requirements.

To assist you in making an informed decision, we have outlined the essential features to consider when selecting a background check site. For further guidance, continue reading.

Access to Non-Public Information

Discovering public records online has become accessible to anyone seeking information such as names, addresses, or phone numbers. Nevertheless, companies with access to non-public data, including state records and dark web scans, provide the most reliable background check services.

One valuable source of information is credit headers. These credit report sections don’t disclose sensitive financial records, making them acceptable for personal use. Credit headers can also confirm details like a person's name, phone number, and current recruitment status.

Access to State Records

Finding and utilizing free or affordable sources on state websites to search for criminal and traffic records, arrest records, pending cases, etc., can be daunting.

Rather than spending hours online or struggling with complex sources, an alternative option is to utilize a background check website with access to state records.

This allows you to conveniently conduct a comprehensive background search in one location instead of multiple platforms.

Furthermore, many background check services that have access to state records provide extensive information such as professional licenses, civil lawsuit background checks, marriage and divorce records, and more.

Accreditation

When searching for a background check company, it's important to consider their accreditation. One option is to look for accreditation through the National Association of Professional Background Screeners or a similar organization.

What Are Background Checks Mostly Used For?

There are several reasons why websites that provide background check services can be useful. Whether you're feeling anxious about meeting someone from an online dating site, attempting to reconnect with a long-lost friend, or have had a negative encounter with a previous roommate, conducting a background check on individuals can assist in preventing potential problems down the line.

Here is an overview of the most common motives behind people opting for a background search.

Online Dates

Online dating is undeniably enjoyable. Who wouldn't appreciate the excitement of connecting with a new individual? But let's shift gears to discuss the more serious aspect of online dating, which comes with significant risks. It’s crucial to conduct a thorough background check before embarking on blind dates or meeting people in person whom you've only interacted with online.

One effective method is to examine their linked social media profiles & photos and investigate whether they have any criminal history or past addresses, among other things. Additionally, numerous background check companies offer affordable and efficient people search services that typically cost just one or two dollars.

Roommates

If you've ever had difficulties living with a housemate, you can appreciate why individuals utilize background check services to validate the reliability of a potential roommate. No one wants to share their living space with an enigmatic stranger. Therefore, online searching for additional information is an effective method to gain reassurance about your new living arrangement.

A background check service lets you delve into public records, social media platforms, and more. Ultimately, you can uncover whether your prospective roommate has a criminal history or any other hidden secrets that could make cohabitation with them ill-advised.

Lost Contacts

With the advent of social media, it has become increasingly convenient to reconnect with individuals who have been out of touch for an extended period. Nonetheless, not all individuals possess social media profiles.

If you find yourself disconnected from someone, such as a friend, partner, relative, or coworker, utilizing an online background check service can be a valuable tool in locating them. Naturally, possessing more information about the person in question will streamline your search and improve your chances of obtaining the desired information.

Reverse Phone and Email Lookup

A widely used method for conducting background checks is through reverse phone and email lookups. If you have received calls from unfamiliar numbers, likely, you have previously utilized a reverse lookup service such as White Pages.

However, the most comprehensive background check services will provide an extensive reverse phone and email lookup option with detailed information. This may include the individual's name, registered address, business affiliations linked to the number, or other relevant details.

Guide to Background Checks

When seeking information about someone before establishing a professional or personal connection, background check services offer a simple and convenient solution.

This comprehensive guide provides an in-depth understanding of what background checks entail, their functionality, and the information they can uncover.

How Much Does a Criminal Background Check Cost?

The price range for a background check is typically between $10 and $500. The cost depends on the specific components included in the report. Background checks that only include criminal searches tend to be cheaper than reports that include recruitment, education history, and drug testing.

To compare different vendors, it's important to consider the components or searches included in their reports in addition to the overall cost.

If you choose to conduct a criminal background check using BeenVerified , you will need to sign up for a membership before gaining access to any reports. The monthly membership fee is $26.89 if paid on a month-to-month basis. However, if you opt for a three-month payment plan upfront, the monthly charge decreases from the standard rate of $24.90 to $17.48 per month .

What Shows Up on a Background Check?

There are multiple levels of background checks available, ranging from basic information to comprehensive criminal background searches. The extent of the searches you conduct will depend on its purpose.

For instance, if you're simply trying to gather information about an ex-boyfriend, you may not delve as extensively as you would if conducting a background check for recruitment with a high-level security company.

The most common types of background checks companies run today include:

Criminal background checks

Background checks for recruitment

Education history

Reference check

Universal background checks

OIG background checks

E-Verify background checks

Credit background checks

Social Security number trace

Personal background checks

Professional licenses background checks

International background checks

Social media scans

The majority of background checks typically include basic personal details like contact information, age, and date of birth. They also provide more in-depth data, such as criminal activity and arrest records, recruitment background, and educational history. Additionally, other relevant information that may be included in a comprehensive background check consists of…

Civil records

Relatives

Marriage licenses

Other types of licenses (professional)

References

Driving history

Sexual offender registry listings

Credit

Military records

Photographs

Bankruptcies

Weapons permits

Aliases

Social media profiles

Wikipedia pages

Personal websites

Blogs

Liens

And more, depending on the background check company and policies you’re working with.

How Long Do Criminal Background Checks Take?

If you opt for a reputable background check service such as BeenVerified or TruthFinder , you can expect to receive your criminal background check findings within a few minutes.

These services are designed for quick and convenient results, eliminating the need for lengthy waiting periods. On the other hand, if you choose to manually obtain a criminal and traffic records check or go through a government or consumer reporting agency, it may take significantly longer.

While many background checks can be processed and yield results in three to five days, there are instances where it might take longer. For example, FBI checks typically require approximately 30 days to complete. Although some federal background checks may have expedited processing options, it’s advisable to anticipate the comprehensive review that necessitates this 30-day wait.

Furthermore, certain background checks involve gathering multiple data points, such as criminal history and credit information. The more inquiries included in one background check request, the longer the process could take.

How to Conduct a Criminal Background Check

Running a criminal background check can be done in two ways: the hard way and the simple way. The hard way involves manually contacting public offices, submitting requests for public records, and searching those records to find the necessary information.

On the other hand, there is an easier method using a people search service like BeenVerified . With this service, conducting a criminal history check is as simple as entering your target individual's name and city or phone number. You can even utilize reverse phone lookup tools to search for someone using their email address.

All you have to do is input some basic information about the person you are interested in, then let the background check service scan its extensive database. While it may take a few minutes for results to appear, rest assured that reliable data will be provided if it takes longer than expected.

What Are The Levels ﻿of Background Checks?

There are a greater number of background check variations than one might anticipate. Identifying these distinctions can assist in placing orders accurately and gaining a deeper comprehension of the outcomes.

Level 1: Identity verification (Name, addresses, phone numbers, DOB, SSN, etc.)

Level 2: Criminal background checks (via the local police or federal authorities)

Level 3: Credit history and score checks

Level 4: Motor vehicle record

Level 5: Educational and professional background checks

Level 6: Fingerprint checks

Level 7: Verify legal work status in the US

Best Background Check Sites – FAQ

Can You Do a Background Check on Yourself?

You can conduct an online search of yourself using a background checker. It’s highly recommended that you do so regularly. Why? Well, it’s an excellent means of discovering what information and images are associated with your name when people look for you online.

This includes uncovering any inaccuracies or potentially damaging content that could harm your reputation. You can gather as much information as possible about yourself by utilizing public records, state records, or even delving into the depths of the dark web.

Furthermore, certain background check services provide the option to search for unclaimed funds or property. Imagine how exciting it would be to stumble upon an unclaimed tax refund or unexpectedly inherit something valuable! By conducting a background check on yourself, you can unearth all of this information and more.

Where Do the Best Background Check Services Get Their Information?

The top-notch site for conducting background checks will thoroughly examine an individual's past and present to provide the most precise and reliable information. The process begins by delving into public records that anyone, including documents like police reports, birth records, and property ownership records can access.

Next, this exceptional background check site will explore secondary sources of information which might include online articles or news publications, social media profiles, and phone directories.

Lastly, they go beyond the surface level by investigating various internet sources such as popular shopping websites like Amazon. They also gather data from your subscribed publications, details about your voter registration status, hunting or fishing permits you may hold, as well as any professional licenses or affiliations you have established. This comprehensive approach ensures a thorough examination of an individual's background before providing detailed results.

Are Background Check Services Legal?

Background checks are permissible in most states, but each state has its own set of rules and regulations regarding their implementation. Additionally, background checks are legally required for numerous federal positions and many state jobs.

In specific jurisdictions, restrictions exist on who can utilize background check services and the type of information that can be accessed through them. Consequently, it’s advisable to seek legal counsel if you have any uncertainties concerning your state's background check laws.

To ensure compliance with hiring practices, it’s prudent to consult both your state's unemployment office and your company's human resources department before making any hiring decisions involving new personnel.

Best Background Check Sites: The Takeaway

If you need information about a potential date, roommate, or long-lost friend, conducting a background check can be extremely beneficial.

We have evaluated five top-notch background check websites specifically designed for personal use (meaning they’re not FCRA-compliant). These platforms include BeenVerified , PeopleLooker , TruthFinder , Intelius , Instant Checkmate , and Spokeo .

Each one offers an efficient and convenient method for searching various types of information such as criminal and traffic records, location history details, names and addresses of individuals involved, and more. By utilizing these services, you ensure your peace of mind and equip yourself with the necessary knowledge to avoid any future problems that may arise.

Summary of the Top Recommended Background Checking Sites

