Super Slots Bonus Codes & Review: Get $6,000 in Promos

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

From its name, Super Slots sounds like a haven for fans of online slot machines. But beneath the surface, this casino site offers much more than just reel-spinning excitement.

To find out whether it truly lives up to its "Super" title, we decided to conduct an in-depth Super Slots review and bonus codes guide. From the available casino titles, bonuses, and even payment options, we’ve left no stone unturned.

If you want to learn more, check out our Super Slots Casino review.

Super Slots Bonus Codes

Casino Welcome Bonus : Using the Super Slots bonus code EXCLU250 , you can claim a welcome bonus that goes up to $6,000. Plus, additional 100 free spins for payments of over $100. $20 minimum deposit requirement. Using the Super Slots bonus code, you can claim a welcome bonus that goes up to $6,000. Plus, additional 100 free spins for payments of over $100. $20 minimum deposit requirement.

Crypto Welcome Bonus : Do you plan to deposit using crypto? Use the crypto welcome bonus code CRYPTO400 and get a 400% match up to $4,000. A $20 minimum deposit applies. Do you plan to deposit using crypto? Use the crypto welcome bonus codeand get a 400% match up to $4,000. A $20 minimum deposit applies.

10% Weekly Rebate : Play your favorite games from Monday to Thursday, and if you finish the week with a negative record, a bonus of 10% of your losses, up to $250, will be credited to your account. Play your favorite games from Monday to Thursday, and if you finish the week with a negative record, a bonus of 10% of your losses, up to $250, will be credited to your account.

Super Slot of the Week : Spend 100 free spins on a pre-selected game from Monday to Thursday, and you’ll get 20 free spins on Friday. Spend 100 free spins on a pre-selected game from Monday to Thursday, and you’ll get 20 free spins on Friday.

Super Slots Casino Review: Main Features

Year Established: 2020

Licensed By: Panama Gaming Commission

Games: Online slots, blackjack, table games, video poker, specialty, live casino

Average RTP: 97%

Main Bonus: (Bonus Codes: EXCLU250 ) $6,000 bonus + 100 free spins (Bonus Codes:

Accepted Banking Options: Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover, Visa, P2P, MoneyOrder, Bank Wire Transfer, Cashiers Check.

Super Slots Casino Pros:

$6,000 welcome package + 100 free spins

400% crypto bonus

600+ casino games

24/7 customer service

Deposit up to $500,000 via BTC

Up to $100,000 BTC withdrawals

Average cash out of 48 hours

Daily deposit bonuses

Super Slots Casino Cons:

Could have a better game categorization

Not all titles are available on mobile

Super Slots Casino first entered the online gambling scene in 2020.

Despite being relatively new, it has already attracted a lot of players thanks to its generous welcome bonus, crypto packages, and high-quality games.

Let’s see what else is on offer in our main Super Slots review and bonus codes guide.

Game Selection: 4.95/5

Currently, you can scroll through over 600 casino games at Super Slots. As you may have already guessed from the name, the list of titles is dominated by slot machines.

These are powered by online casino industry giants such as Dragon, Nucleus, and Magma, among others.

Whether you prefer the classic charm of three-reel online slots or the excitement of the latest multi-reel and multi-payline games, there’s something for everyone.

All Super Slots casino games have a volatility rating, allowing you to handpick real money slots that match your risk appetite perfectly.

The table games section covers blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, and poker. Our favorite titles include Platinum Chip Roulette, Pai Gow, and Roulette Tournament.

If you want more action, feel free to visit the live casino. Each title represents betting limits – for instance, with Auto Roulette 1, players can start with as little as $0.5 and go all the way up to $12,500.

Banking: 5/5

Super Slots online casino has one of the most diverse banking methods. You have a total of 24 options to choose from, so you’re most likely to find the one that suits all your preferences.

The list covers cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, and wire transfers. Digital coins are the most comfortable to use since they offer faster, fee-free withdrawals.

Let’s take Bitcoin, for instance. With BTC, you can deposit up to $500,000 per month. It is also perfect for high rollers since you can cash out a maximum of $100,000, so if you win big, you won’t have to withdraw your money per several transactions.

In most cases, you will receive your winnings in an average of 48 hours. We’ve tested the average time, and processing times are sometimes even faster than that.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

There’s a separate Help section at this real money online casino that transfers you to the FAQs.

You can get detailed information about how to deposit/withdraw, how to find your Super Slots bonus codes, etc. The site also offers special guides for those unfamiliar with using cryptos.

If by any chance you won’t find whatever you’re looking for there, you have 2 additional options: email address and 24/7 available live chat.

To get the fastest response, we advise you to opt for a live chat feature.

You’ll be connected to an actual human in up to 5 minutes — all the answers from representatives are informative and helpful. The email option is slower, typically needing a couple of hours to get a response.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

At this moment, Super Slots Casino does not have a separate application for mobile devices. However, that does not mean that you can’t play from smartphones.

To do so, you need to have an iOS or Android device and an active internet connection. Simply grab your phone and visit the Superslots.ag from your mobile browser.

After that, you can play casino games, claim your deposit bonus codes, and contact the support team whenever you want.

The casino has not optimized all the titles for smartphones yet. However, the majority of the portfolio, such as slot machines and table games, are available for you to play at any time.

User Interface: 4.9/5

Navigating the Super Slots Casino website is a breeze. Even if you don’t own a personal account, you can access data about banking, game features, and withdrawal limits.

One thing we would love to improve is the game categorization. For instance, in the slots section, you can not filter titles by bonus features, themes, or progressive jackpot options.

On a positive note, there’s a special search bar that lets you look for your favorite titles.

>> Get up to $5,000 at Super Slots Casino

Super Slots Casino Review Overall Score: 4.9/5

Now that we have evaluated Super Slots Casino’s overall offering using different benchmarks, here’s the final score: 4.9 points out of 5. This easily makes it one of the best online gambling sites available.

The site has room for some improvements. For instance, we would love more games to be optimized for mobile devices. The presence of sports betting options would also be a nice addition.

But other impressive features make this casino worth your time and attention.

A great selection of banking methods, 48-hour withdrawals, a 24/7 available customer support team, and high-quality games — such highlights make playing here a lot of fun.

If you would like to test these features by yourself, now is the best time to create an account and start playing.

>> Join Super Slots and claim a $6,000 bonus

Is Super Slots Casino Legit?

Yes, Super Slots is a legit and trustworthy casino, and that is backed up by the license of the Panama Gaming Commission and the positive reviews on the internet by experienced players.

All games of chance, such as slots and blackjack, use RNGs (Random Number Generators).

These sophisticated devices produce sequences of numbers that are inherently unpredictable, ensuring that the outcome of any game is entirely subject to chance.

Additionally, Super Slots is committed to fair play, which is evident in the rigorous testing each game undergoes before its release. Ongoing monitoring is also a standard practice to promptly identify and address any potential errors, maintaining overall integrity.

And all the Super Slots bonuses you can claim are also legit.

While SuperSlots Casino is legit, it has certain restrictions in some locations.

Therefore, we strongly encourage you to check the T&Cs before you start playing to make sure you are allowed to use all of its services without any issues.

Why Should You Play at Super Slots Casino?

We loved playing at Super Slots Casino for a bunch of reasons, and that’s why we recommend you give it a try. Here are the standout features we enjoyed the most:

Numerous Super Slots Bonuses: Whether you are a crypto or fiat player, Super Slots has got you covered. With fiat deposits, you can grab up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses, while crypto users will grant themselves a Whether you are a crypto or fiat player, Super Slots has got you covered. With fiat deposits, you can grab up to $6,000 in welcome bonuses, while crypto users will grant themselves a 400% match bonus up to $4,000

Multi-Currency Platform: This online casino has a total of 24 payment options, and this list is not just about the most popular methods. Here, you will find altcoins such as Solana, Shiba Inu, and Cardano — not many This online casino has a total of 24 payment options, and this list is not just about the most popular methods. Here, you will find altcoins such as Solana, Shiba Inu, and Cardano — not many online casinos support these, so make sure you take advantage of them.

Rapid Withdrawals: Super Slots mentions an average withdrawal time of 48 hours, which is entirely accurate. However, you’ll be happy to hear that with some cryptos, you will get your winnings even faster than that.

High Deposit/Withdrawal Limits: We have seen online casinos that limit the amount of money you can deposit and withdraw, but that’s not the case for Super Slots. With options like Bitcoin, you can deposit up to $500,000 and withdraw a total of $100,000 per transaction, which is perfect for high rollers.

Best Super Slots Casino Bonus Codes & Promotions

Gaming enthusiasts are consistently thrilled about casino bonuses and promotions as they pave the way for a bigger bankroll and more extended gameplay.

If you share this sentiment, take a moment to explore the array of the top Super Slots casino bonuses:

EXCLU250 – Up to $6,000 Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins

All new players at Super Slots who make a minimum deposit of $20 using fiat options can grab up to a $6,000 welcome bonus. Here’s how it works:

For your first deposit, you’ll get a 250% match up to $1,000

For your next 5 deposits, claim a 100% match up to $1,000 on each.

But that’s not all. If your first deposit payment exceeds $100, this online casino will award you an additional 100 free spins on the month’s featured slot game.

Keep in mind that this promotion is not valid on live casino games, and you have a total of 30 days to meet the wagering requirements.

CRYPTO400 – A 400% Match Up to $4,000

Super Slots extends its warm welcome to crypto players as well.

To claim this promotion at this crypto casino , you have to use the deposit bonus code CRYPTO400 and make a payment of at least $20 (equivalent in your preferred crypto).

After that, you will get a 400% match up to $4,000 in welcome bonuses.

Just like the regular welcome bonus, this one is also not valid for live casino games.

10% Weekly Rebate – 10% of Your Losses up to $250

We can’t always be lucky, and losing is an integral part of gambling online.

However, Super Slots Casino makes it easier for you by offering a 10% weekly rebate. And what does it mean exactly?

Each Friday, Super Slots calculates your losses from Monday to Thursday and then credits you with a 10% rebate up to $250 as a bonus so you can quickly get back in action.

As you revel in the 10% Weekly Rebate, remember that your bonus remains valid for 7 days.

Super Slot of the Week – 20 Free Spins

Every week, Super Slots Casino chooses a specific online slot. If you spend 100 free spins on that game from Monday to Thursday, the casino will award you 20 free spins on Friday.

These spins expire 7 days after being issued, and the maximum winning amount is capped at $100.

Super Slots No Deposit Bonus

Currently, we were unable to find a special Super Slots no deposit bonus; however, there’s one promotion that technically falls into that category.

With the Refer to Friend offer, you can get a 300% match up to $200 plus 50 free spins. We consider this a no deposit bonus since you don’t have to make a minimum deposit to get the reward. Instead, it’s your friend who makes the payment of $25.

The best part is that there are no restrictions on how many friends you can refer to, meaning that the bonus can be claimed an unlimited number of times.

Other Online Casinos With Bonuses Like Super Slots

We really liked playing at SuperSlots Casino; however, let’s not forget that preferences vary, and there’s a chance that you are looking for something else.

Maybe you want to check out a few other gambling sites before deciding. If that sounds like you, here are the top four alternatives we picked for you.

Slots.lv – Best Super Slots Alternative for Loyalty Rewards

Slots.lv online casino was created in 2013 and has since been a popular destination for slot gamers and bonus lovers.

The site has over 300 casino games powered by RTG, Spinomenal, and Betsoft Gaming, just to name a few. There is a separate section for Hot Drop jackpots, giving you the chance to claim hourly, daily, and mega jackpots.

If you are after huge prizes, make sure to try 777 Deluxe and A Night With Cleo.

As for a welcome package, Slots.lv offers one of the best online casino bonuses . Crypto players can grab up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo, while fiat players are in a treat for a $2,000 sign-up offer plus 20 free spins.

Once you are ready to withdraw your winnings, you can get them in an average of 1 hour.

If you decide to become a loyal player and stick to the platform, you can participate in the MySlots reward program.

It awards points for playing casino games, and you can later exchange them for exciting rewards.

>> Get a $3,000 welcome bonus and 30 free spins [Slots.lv]

Ignition – Best Super Slots Alternative for Poker Tournaments

If you are a poker lover, you will have an unforgettable experience at this online casino. Boasting an extensive selection of poker rooms and daily and monthly tournaments, Ignition is the top choice for a high-quality experience.

Anonymous tables, mobile poker, and quick seats — these are a few things that will make a difference in your gambling journey.

And don’t forget to check out $200K Guaranteed tournament events.

The casino section covers everything from slots to table games and live dealers. There’s a separate section for virtual sports where players can bet on simulated events, including horses.

If you decide to sign up at Ignition, you can choose from 2 welcome bonuses.

The first one is a 300% match up to $3,000 for crypto users, and you can get it using the code IGWPCB150. Alternatively, you can also opt for a standard welcome bonus of up to $2,000 if you choose to deposit using a credit card.

>> Claim up to a $3,000 crypto welcome bonus [Ignition]

Lucky Red Casino – Best Super Slots Alternative for Progressive Jackpots

Online since 2009, Lucky Red Casino has become a popular destination for progressive jackpot lovers.

The site is also home to table games, poker, and specialty titles.

With slot games with bonus features like Spirit of the Inca and Aztec’s Millions, you can win up to several thousand dollars — you just need to be extra lucky to activate the bonus rounds.

There’s a 400% match bonus up to $4,000 for newcomers, with a $75 free chip added if the first deposit is made using crypto. To activate it, you have to use the bonus code LUCKYRED400.

The site supports a variety of banking options, including but not limited to Interac, Bitcoin, Skrill, Visa, and Mastercard.

With BTC and Interac, you can get your winnings in an average of 24 hours.

>> Score a $4,000 bonus and $75 chip [Lucky Red]

Highway Casino – Best Super Slots Alternative for Table Games

And finally, we have Highway Casino — your go-to place if you are into table games, generous daily promotions, and a great-looking website.

We loved the user interface of this gambling site since it offers a dark theme, stunning visuals, and excellent game categorization. If you love strategy and action, make sure you try playing Andar Bahar, European Roulette Deluxe, and Triple Edge Poker.

To boost your bankroll, check out the welcome package of up to $7,000, which gets unlocked after using the bonus code RACETRACK.

It is spread across the first five deposits. You can even visit the special shop to purchase promotions with comp points that you can accumulate by playing your favorite casino games.

Highway Casino supports various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

You can also deposit using cards and e-wallets. The average processing time is up to 2 business days.

>> Claim a $7,000 sign-up offer [Highway Casino]

Super Slots Casino Review Final Verdict: Should You Claim Its Bonus Codes?

Super Slots is an excellent online casino for attractive bonuses, high-quality games, and fast payouts using cryptocurrencies.

Here, you will experience a warm welcome with a generous package of up to $6,000 plus 100 free spins over the first six deposits. Don’t forget to use the bonus code EXCLU250 to activate it.

Just like Super Slots, we've carefully selected a range of other impressive alternatives, providing players with diverse platforms to find their perfect gaming match.

Whatever route you take, it's crucial to practice responsible gambling and, most importantly, play for fun!

>> Join Super Slots and grab a $6,000 bonus

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While online gambling can be fun, you should always wager what you can afford to lose.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 and seek help from an advisor. All gambling sites and guides are for those who are 21+ only.

Casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

For resources free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: