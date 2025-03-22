12-year-old Oakland girl is rising in the sport of boxing

The Brief 12-year-old Teresa Contreras hasn't lost a boxing match since she started a year ago Her family is shocked that she's the one in the family that's carrying their name in the sport of boxing She wants to motivate girls her age or younger to start boxing



Teresa Contreras of Oakland decided to try boxing a year ago, and the next year she became the number one boxer in the 106 weight class.

Her nickname in the ring is "silent thunder" because she's really shy and chill. However, she's a multi-champion, and recently took home first place at the National Silver Gloves tournament in Missouri.

"It was definitely a challenging fight. I had to really work with my opponent because I had seen her fight the day before, and she definitely changed her style the day she fought me. So I had to improvise with her style, and it was hard, but I'm glad I got the win," said Contreras.

Her family is just as passionate about boxing. In fact, her brother, Jose Contreras, was one of the best young boxers out of Oakland more than a decade ago.

She said her family didn't expect her to carry on the family name in boxing.

"I know they would've never thought I would've done it. He was supposed to be a world champion, but I guess now it's me, and I'm glad he's supporting me and my dad and the whole family, and they're supporting me to do the best," said Contreras.

The seventh-grader at Lazear Charter Academy in Oakland spends her time training after school at the East Oakland Boxing Association. Whether it's crushing homework or packing a punch at practice, she believes the grind will take her to new heights.

It also set a standard for other girls to follow her path.

"It's hard to find people around here who do boxing, especially girls. But I just want to. If I get to know somebody, I want to encourage them, especially a girl, that you can do it", said Contreras.

What's next:

Contreras now has her sights set on her next competition this summer at the National Junior Olympics in Las Vegas.