49ers face Seattle Seahawks in divisional round of NFC playoffs
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco 49ers are in Seattle to face the Seahawks once again, but this time, the teams are vying for a spot in the NFC Championship game.
When's kickoff?:
The game begins at Lumen Field in Seattle at 5 p.m. It will mark the third time the teams have faced each other in the 2025 season.
The backstory:
The No. 6 seed 49ers (12-5) last faced the No. 1 seed Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium two weeks ago, where the San Francisco team ended their regular season and ceded both the NFC West title and the top seed spot in a 13-3 loss.
In last Sunday’s NFL Wild Card matchup, the 49ers managed to eliminate the defending Super Bowl champions – the Philadelphia Eagles – in a 23-19 victory.
What's next:
Whichever team wins this Sunday’s game will move on to face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship game.