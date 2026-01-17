Expand / Collapse search

49ers face Seattle Seahawks in divisional round of NFC playoffs

January 17, 2026 3:11pm PST
The Brief

    • The San Francisco 49ers are in Seattle to face the Seahawks for a spot in the NFC Championship game.
    • Whichever team wins will move on to face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears.
    • The game begins at Lumen Field in Seattle at 5 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco 49ers are in Seattle to face the Seahawks once again, but this time, the teams are vying for a spot in the NFC Championship game.

When's kickoff?:

The game begins at Lumen Field in Seattle at 5 p.m. It will mark the third time the teams have faced each other in the 2025 season.

The backstory:

The No. 6 seed 49ers (12-5) last faced the No. 1 seed Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium two weeks ago, where the San Francisco team ended their regular season and ceded both the NFC West title and the top seed spot in a 13-3 loss.

In last Sunday’s NFL Wild Card matchup, the 49ers managed to eliminate the defending Super Bowl champions – the Philadelphia Eagles – in a 23-19 victory.

What's next:

Whichever team wins this Sunday’s game will move on to face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship game.

