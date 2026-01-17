49ers face Seattle Seahawks in divisional round of NFC playoffs

article

The Brief The San Francisco 49ers are in Seattle to face the Seahawks for a spot in the NFC Championship game. Whichever team wins will move on to face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears. The game begins at Lumen Field in Seattle at 5 p.m.



The San Francisco 49ers are in Seattle to face the Seahawks once again, but this time, the teams are vying for a spot in the NFC Championship game.

When's kickoff?:

The game begins at Lumen Field in Seattle at 5 p.m. It will mark the third time the teams have faced each other in the 2025 season.

The backstory:

The No. 6 seed 49ers (12-5) last faced the No. 1 seed Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium two weeks ago, where the San Francisco team ended their regular season and ceded both the NFC West title and the top seed spot in a 13-3 loss.

In last Sunday’s NFL Wild Card matchup, the 49ers managed to eliminate the defending Super Bowl champions – the Philadelphia Eagles – in a 23-19 victory.

What's next:

Whichever team wins this Sunday’s game will move on to face either the Los Angeles Rams or the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship game.