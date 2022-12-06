article

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo could return from injury in time for the playoffs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo was carted off the field during the first quarter of the Niners game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Third-string QB Brock Purdy filled in and led the team to defeat the Dolphins.

According to Schefter, Garoppolo does not need surgery as was originally feared by the team and did not suffer a Lisfrabc injury.

If Garoppolo's rehab goes well he could be back on the field in seven to eight weeks, right in time for the playoffs, Schefter said.

The Niners are in first place in the NFC West with an 8-4 record.

The divisional playoffs are scheduled for seven weeks from the day Garoppolo was injured, the Super Bowl would mark 10 weeks after his injury.