Caitlin Clark's salary: How does it compare to men in the NBA?

article

Caitlin Clark was selected first overall in the WNBA draft, but now her salary has sparked debate among many in the ongoing conversation about what women earn compared to men in professional sports.

How much is Caitlin Clark’s salary?

Caitlin Clark will likely sign a four-year, $338,056 deal with the Indiana Fever. The Iowa standout will earn $76,535 in 2024, and it will increase annually. If the team option is picked up in 2027, Clark will earn $97,582.

RELATED: WNBA draft: Caitlin Clark picked No.1 overall by Indiana Fever

Some of the WNBA's highest-paid players include the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale, Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper, and Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd. They all make nearly $242,000 per year, according to Spotrac .

What is a typical salary for the NBA’s top pick?

The salary for the NBA’s first pick is significantly higher compared to the WNBA. San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, signed a 4-year / $55,174,766 contract with the Spurs, including $24,929,640 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $13,793,692.

RELATED: Iowa's Caitlin Clark surpasses Pete Maravich as All-Time NCAA Division I scorer with 3,668th point

In 2023-24, Wembanyama will earn a base salary of $12,160,680, while carrying a cap hit of $12,160,680, Spotrac.com noted.

The 2023-24 NBA rookie salary scale is $10,132,300. Spotrac explains that first-round picks can sign for as low as 80% of the rookie scale or as high as 120% of the rookie scale.

What are people saying about it?

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA salary led to a variety of reactions from many on social media, including President Joe Biden and some celebrities.

Biden called for women to be "paid what they deserve" Tuesday as a debate raged online about salaries in the WNBA after Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the draft.

Biden’s X account fired off a post regarding women’s sports.

"Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all," Biden wrote on X. "But right now we're seeing that even if you're the best, women are not paid their fair share."

RELATED: NFL star Russell Wilson calls for WNBA players to get paid more after Caitlin Clark's rookie salary revealed

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson shared a post about Clark's pay on X, adding "These ladies deserve so much more … Praying for the day."

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis posted a graphic on Instagram originally shared by Today, explaining why "some fans are outraged" by Clark's salary. Curtis, 65, shared her feelings by writing, "This is OUTRAGEOUS," People reported.

Journalist Lisa Ling wrote on Instagram: "Steph Curry makes more per game than what Caitlin Clark is making for 4 years! With the toll sports and travel take on women’s bodies, is this even a living wage? I know WNBA games have not brought in comparable numbers by any stretch of the imagination, but this is disgraceful. Do better for all of our women athletes!"

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



