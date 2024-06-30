Chris Paul waived by Golden State Warriors, now a free agent

article

Guard Chris Paul has been waived by the Golden State Warriors after one season with the team.

The 39-year-old first joined the Warriors on July 6, 2023, after playing with the Washington Wizards.

He averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 58 games with the Warriors last season.

Paul is a 12-time All Star, according to FOX Sports. He is now an unrestricted free agent, able to sign any team, according to the NBA.

The Associated Press reported the Warriors would save $30 million by waiving Paul.