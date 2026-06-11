World Cup: Keys for the USMNT to win over Paraguay

The Brief KTVU sports reporter Bailey O'Carroll breaks down what the USMNT needs to do in order to beat Paraguay on Friday. This is the first time since 1994, the U.S. is hosting a World Cup game. The U.S. team will need to establish an early advantage. This is Paraguay's first World Cup appearance in 16 years.



As the U.S. Men’s National Team prepares for its highly anticipated Friday night World Cup opener against Paraguay, tactical and emotional preparation will take center stage.

The U.S. has one of its most talented rosters in recent history; the tournament co-hosts face immense expectations. However, navigating the opening match of the group stage will require executing a precise game plan.

Here's what the U.S. needs to do to beat Paraguay:

Establishing an Early Advantage

U.S. success will depend heavily on a fast start.

Paraguay is a team that makes an opponent come to them. If the U.S. sees success attacking early, it will shake Paraguay's solid defense.

While Paraguay’s backline is built to test the United States’ deep attacking rotation, Paraguay will take the pitch without its top offensive weapon, Julio Enciso. This is an opportunity for the U.S. to dictate the tempo early and exploit gaps.

Back in November, midfielder Gio Reyna scored a header from the penalty box to give USA a lead after four minutes. Despite leveling the match, Paraguay fell 2-1.

While Paraguay's defense is strong, it doesn't save more goals than its offense scores.

Paraguay was the 6th South American team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup; the final spot before having to go to an intercontinental playoff.

Managing Emotional Discipline

This tournament marks Paraguay’s first World Cup appearance in 16 years, ensuring an extra-motivated squad playing for national pride. At the same time, the U.S. carries the unique pressure that comes with playing on home soil.

Paraguay is a team that likes to get in their opponents' head. If they can't, they do what most South American teams do best; play physically.

The last meeting between the two nations in November got chippy at the end. The USMNT will have to work to keep their composure.

"It can be really hard because you don’t want to tell players not to have emotion, not to have passion," said Kacyey White, an MLS on Apple TV analyst. "It’s how do you direct that, and how does it not take away from your tactics."

That was tested during USA's Copa America campaign in 2024. Tim Weah earned himself a direct red card after punching a player from Panama in the 18th minute.

That led USA to play a man down for nearly the entirety of the match and fall short of doing enough to make it out of the group stage.

"It played a pretty negative role on how the rest of the tournament went and obviously no player wants that to happen." Weah said at the time, first reported by ESPN.

"No player wants to be the reason why his team gets knocked out. Or not exactly the reason, but it played a huge factor in why we didn't go on."

Forwards need to finish

Heading into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the US Men's national faced one big question: who is the goal-scoring number 9?

In four matches, the Stars and Stripes only scored 3 goals — Weah against Wales. Pulisic against Iran. Wright (on accident) against Netherlands.

There appears to be an upgrade with Flo Balogun; the Monaco man who scored a sitter against Sengal in one of USA's final tune-up matches.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino seems to have confidence in Ricardo Pepi as the striker substitute, a player who was left off of Greg Berhalter's squad in 2022.

Team USA can rely on playmakers like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, but a consistent goalscorer will help better their chances of a successful run.

The U.S. and Paraguay are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Pacific time on Friday.

The Source: Kacyey White, MLS on Apple TV analyst