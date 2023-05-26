First look at A's proposed ballpark in Las Vegas

The Athletics on Friday released the first renderings of the team's proposed ballpark in Las Vegas.

The ballpark will sit on nine acres at the Tropicana Las Vegas and features a variety of seating options, partially retractable roof, and can fit 30,000 A's fans.

The Athletics said the proposed ballpark will be a hub for sports, entertainment, and concerts.

The stadium design pays homage to the A's history as well as the unique spirit of Las Vegas.

'We are excited to share our vision for A’s potential new home," said the team's President Dave Kaval. "As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement."

The proposed ballpark is expected to cost around $1.5 billion.