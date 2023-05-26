Expand / Collapse search

First look at A's proposed ballpark in Las Vegas

By KTVU Staff
Oakland Athletics
Oakland A's Oakland's last major league team of any sport

With the A's leaving Oakland for Vegas, that makes three major league teams that have left 'The Town' since 2019. Oakland will become a minor-league city. Mayor Sheng Thao says she's not selling out the city of Oakland and that the team acted in bad faith about whether or not they would stay in the Bay.

LAS VEGAS - The Athletics on Friday released the first renderings of the team's proposed ballpark in Las Vegas.

The ballpark will sit on nine acres at the Tropicana Las Vegas and features a variety of seating options, partially retractable roof, and can fit 30,000 A's fans.

The Athletics said the proposed ballpark will be a hub for sports, entertainment, and concerts.

The stadium design pays homage to the A's history as well as the unique spirit of Las Vegas.

'We are excited to share our vision for A’s potential new home," said the team's President Dave Kaval. "As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement."

The proposed ballpark is expected to cost around $1.5 billion.

