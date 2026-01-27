Stanford settles wrongful death lawsuit with Katie Meyer's family

The Brief Stanford University and the Meyer family reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit following the 2022 suicide of soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer. The university will retire Meyer’s No. 19 jersey and establish the Katie Meyer Leadership Award for exceptional student-athletes; however, it remains unclear whether the settlement includes a monetary payout. Stanford committed to adopting the principles of "Katie Meyer's Law" to better support students facing school disciplinary actions, a process Meyer was undergoing at the time of her death,



Stanford University and the family of soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer have settled a wrongful death lawsuit following her 2022 death by suicide.

The university and the Meyer family released a joint statement Monday announcing the settlement. As part of the agreement, the university will establish the "Katie Meyer Leadership Award," which will be presented annually to an exceptional Stanford student-athlete.

In addition to the award, the Stanford women's soccer team will retire Meyer’s jersey, No. 19. While the programmatic tributes have been made public, it remains unclear whether the settlement includes a monetary payout, as those details were not disclosed.

At the time of her death, Meyer was facing university disciplinary action that stemmed from an incident in which she was accused of spilling coffee on a Stanford football player; that player had been accused of sexually assaulting one of Meyer's teammates.

In response to the tragedy, Stanford announced it will adopt the principles of "Katie Meyer's Law." This initiative is designed to provide additional support and resources for students navigating the university’s disciplinary process.