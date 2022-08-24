Cal launches NIL platform with help from former running back Marshawn Lynch

article

The California Legends, a group of UC Berkley alumni and former athletes, announced their launch as a NIL platform. The website will give Berkeley fans, alumni and supporters the chance to support their favorite Cal athletes, allowing them to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness.

Under NCAA rules, in order for an athlete to profit off of their name, image and likeness they must provide a service in return for payment. On Calegends.com, fans will be able to book players and teams for a variety of services.

The California Legends hope the site will give coaches a leg up with recruiting. Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox said the topic of NIL gets brought up when talking to almost every recruit.

"For some guys it’s a larger part of the conversation, for some it’s smaller, but everybody, it’s a part of it," said Wilcox.

The site was crated in partnership with Beastmode Marketing, a firm owned by former Cal and NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch. In a statement, Lynch said he is always open to finding ways to support current Bears.

"This is a really special opportunity that I had to push play on," said Lynch. "This partnership is gonna be hella fun, and it's not just about NIL money. Our focus is also on education and sharing our experiences to help Cal athletes with financial literacy, staying healthy, brand building, being a pro, and staying connected with your community."

Layshia Clarendon, Vaerie Arioto and DeSean Jackson have joined Lynch on the advisory board.