Rays set to promote Wander Franco, MLB’s No. 1 prospect

By AP Staff
Published 
Associated Press
Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on against the Atlanta Braves during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park on March 21, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco, considered the best prospect in the minors, is set to make his major league debut.

The Rays say they plan to promote the 20-year-old Franco from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Tampa Bay is off Monday and hosts the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Franco is a .332 hitter with 145 RBIs in three minor league seasons.

Franco went 5 for 17 with a long home run in seven spring training games for Tampa Bay this year.

The Rays had the best record in the majors this year until their current six-game losing streak.