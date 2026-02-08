How much Super Bowl LX tickets cost: Average resale prices, cheapest seats

The Brief Super Bowl LX tickets are in high demand, with an average price of $8,131.98 and prices ranging from $4,951 to more than $51,000, according to TicketIQ. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, which last hosted the Super Bowl in 2016 and regularly draws crowds of more than 71,000 fans. Based on past attendance and regular-season averages, about 70,000 fans are expected to attend the game.



Tickets for Super Bowl LX are in high demand, with fans flocking to Santa Clara for the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Ticket prices soar

What we know:

The average ticket price for entry into Levi’s Stadium is $8,131.98, according to TicketIQ. The cheapest available ticket costs $4,951 and is located in Section 420, Row 20. These prices will fluctuate as the game nears.

Featured article

The most expensive tickets are priced at $51,305 and are located in the VIP area — Section 115, Row 24, according to the website.

Santa Clara last hosted the Super Bowl in 2016, when the Carolina Panthers faced the Denver Broncos. That game drew 71,088 fans.

Levi’s Stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers, who averaged 71,117 spectators per home game this season, according to Statista.

Featured article

What to expect on game day

Based on past Super Bowl attendance and regular-season crowds, roughly 70,000 fans are expected to attend Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.