USMNT forwards ready to make statement in World Cup — Alejandro Zendejas could be a dark horse

The Brief Final prep: The USMNT is making final adjustments before beginning World Cup play June 12. Folarin Balogun: The US's offense will rely heavily on the veteran attacker. Alejandro Zendejas: The 28-year-old winger could be a dark horse, depending on his minutes.



The U.S. Men’s National Team is entering the final stretch of its World Cup preparations, sitting just three days away from a friendly against Germany.

As a co-host nation, expectations are high for the U.S.

The team has spent the last four years building toward this moment.

The Marquee Names: Pulisic and Balogun

The star power of the USMNT's roster is in its attacking power, led by established veterans Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun.

Balogun enters the tournament under immense pressure as the primary striker. His ability to lead the attack will dictate the ceiling of the U.S. offense, according to MLS analyst Kacey White.

White said Balogun is a crucial aspect of the U.S. offense.

Opposing defenses know what they're up against.

Balogun will not have to shoulder the burden alone. White highlighted Ricardo Pepi as a critical secondary option who can keep opposing backlines honest and disrupt defensive schemes.

The Attack's Dark Horse

While defenses focus on Pulisic and Balogun, 28-year-old winger Alejandro Zendejas is emerging as a potential breakout player for the Americans.

"I do think Zendejas is a bit of a dark horse," White said. "He doesn't have as many caps, he doesn't have as many goals for the U.S. National Team, [but] he is in great form. He has creative ability, so he's one of those players who maybe isn't in the limelight but has the ability to step up."

Making his World Cup debut, Zendejas will need to maximize his efficiency with scoring opportunities.

U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Zendejas upon naming him to the roster, calling him a versatile, communicative, and tactically intriguing asset.

The Battle for Minutes

The primary question surrounding Zendejas is how much playing time he will actually see. He faces a crowded depth chart and will have to compete for minutes against established tournament veterans like Pulisic and Tim Weah.

The U.S. team plays its final major test on Saturday, traveling to Chicago to face powerhouse Germany in a friendly before official World Cup play begins.

The Source MLS analyst Kacey White