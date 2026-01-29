Super Bowl LX: Events happening around the Bay Area ahead of game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The Super Bowl is set to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the Bay Area and with the big game comes a packed week full of events.
This includes star-studded concerts, an innovation summit, and the famous Super Bowl Experience.
Here is a break down of the biggest events coming to the Bay Area.
Super Bowl events in the Bay Area
Monday, Feb. 2
Super Bowl Opening Night
- Location: San Jose Convention Center
- Time: Doors open at 4 p.m.
- What to know: The AFC and NFC champions will take the stage in their first, and only public appearance before the big game.
For ticket information, click here.
Tuesday, Feb. 3
Super Bowl Experience
- Location: Moscone Center North & South
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this immersive football experience featuring NFL memorabilia, a 40-yard dash race, and several other family-friendly activities.
For ticket information, click here.
BAHC Live! San Francisco Fan Zone
- Location: Yerba Buena Gardens
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this "Best of the Bay" fan fest experience that will include live music, interactive activities and local art displays.
For ticket information, click here.
Pro Bowl Game
- Location: Moscone Center South
- Time: 5 p.m.
- What to know: The top talent in the AFC and NFC will battle it out in a flag football showdown.
Tickets have not gone on sale for the event.
Night of Champions
- Location: Orpheum Theatre
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- What to know: The 1989 San Francisco 49ers are coming together for a panel discussion to look back on their Super Bowl XXIV run. Participants include Joe Montana, John Taylor, Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright, Tom Rathman and Harrison Barton.
For ticket information, click here.
Wednesday, Feb. 4
Super Bowl Experience
- Location: Moscone Center North & South
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this immersive football experience featuring NFL memorabilia, a 40-yard dash race, and several other family-friendly activities.
For ticket information, click here.
BAHC Live! San Francisco Fan Zone
- Location: Yerba Buena Gardens
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- Description: Fans are invited to attend this "Best of the Bay" fan fest experience that will include live music, interactive activities and local art displays.
For ticket information, click here.
NFL Cultural Club
- Location: The Pearl San Francisco
- Description: This four-day event is bringing together the world of sports, art, music and fashion for an immersive experience.
Tickets have not gone on sale for the event.
Thursday, Feb. 5
Super Bowl Experience
- Location: Moscone Center North & South
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this immersive football experience featuring NFL memorabilia, a 40-yard dash race, and several other family-friendly activities.
For ticket information, click here.
BAHC Live! San Francisco Fan Zone
- Location: Yerba Buena Gardens
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this "Best of the Bay" fan fest experience that will include live music, interactive activities and local art displays.
For ticket information, click here.
NFL Cultural Club
- Location: The Pearl San Francisco
- What to know: This four-day event is bringing together the world of sports, art, music and fashion for an immersive experience.
Tickets have not gone on sale for the event.
NFL Honors
- Location: Palace of Fine Arts
- Time: 6 p.m.
- What to know: The annual awards show will honor the top talent from across the NFL and celebrate the success of the players on and off the field.
This event is invite only.
BAHC Live! Concert Series with Benson Boone & Shabozey
- Location: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Time: 8 p.m.
- What to know: Benson Boone and special guest Shaboozey will take the stage for night one of the BAHC Live! Concert Series.
For ticket information, click here.
Tight Ends & Friends
- Location: Public Works
- Time: 9 p.m.
- What to know: This high-energy celebration will feature interactive games, turf-inspired buildouts and a headline performance by Loud Luxury with Frank Walker.
For ticket information, click here.
Friday, Feb. 6
Super Bowl Experience
- Location: Moscone Center North & South
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this immersive football experience featuring NFL memorabilia, a 40-yard dash race, and several other family-friendly activities.
For ticket information, click here.
BAHC Live! San Francisco Fan Zone
- Location: Yerba Buena Gardens
- Time: 3-10 p.m.
- Description: Fans are invited to attend this "Best of the Bay" fan fest experience that will include live music, interactive activities and local art displays.
For ticket information, click here.
NFL Cultural Club
- Location: The Pearl San Francisco
- What to know: This four-day event is bringing together the world of sports, art, music and fashion for an immersive experience.
Tickets have not gone on sale for the event.
BAHC Super Bowl LX Innovation Summit presented by YouTube
- Location: SFMOMA
- What to know: This first-of-its-kind event will bring together 500 leaders from across sports, tech, venture capital, private equity and culture to gather for a night of leadership.
This event is invite only.
BAHC Live! Concert Series with Martin Garrix
- Location: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- What to know: International DJ Martin Garrix will take the stage for night two of the BAHC Live! Concert Series.
For ticket information, click here.
On Location's Super Bowl LX Studio 60 Concert Series with Sting
- Location: Palace of Fine Arts
- Time: 7 p.m.
- What to know: Grammy award-winning artist Sting will take the stage for night one of the On Location Super Bowl LX Studio 60 Concert Series.
For ticket information, click here.
EA Sports Madden Bowl
- Location: Chase Center
- Time: 7 p.m.
- What to know: Luke Combs, Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock, and LaRussell will come together for a night of music, football and culture.
Tickets have not gone on sale for this event.
Post Malone & Buddies Concert
- Location: Fort Mason Center for Arts
- Time: 8 p.m.
- What to know: Global superstar Post Malone is headlining a free concert presented by Bud Light.
For ticket information, click here.
Shaq’s Fun House
- Location: Cow Palace
- Time: 8 p.m.
- What to know: NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal is hosting a large-scale festival experience to celebrate the big game.The event will feature live performances from T-Pain, Tiesto, Disco Lines, and more.
For ticket information, click here.
Saturday, Feb. 7
Super Bowl Experience
- Location: Moscone Center North & South
- Time: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this immersive football experience featuring NFL memorabilia, a 40-yard dash race, and several other family-friendly activities.
For ticket information, click here.
BAHC Live! San Francisco Fan Zone
- Location: Yerba Buena Gardens
- Time: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- What to know: Fans are invited to attend this "Best of the Bay" fan fest experience that will include live music, interactive activities and local art displays.
For ticket information, click here.
Super Bowl Breakfast
- Location: Marriott Marquis San Francisco
- Time: 8-10 a.m.
- What to know: This NFL-sanctioned event will feature the presentation of the Bart Starr Award and bring together several past and current NFL legends.
For ticket information, click here.
NFL Cultural Club
- Location: The Pearl San Francisco
- What to know: This four-day event is bringing together the world of sports, art, music and fashion for an immersive experience.
Tickets have not gone on sale for the event.
Taste of the NFL
- Location: The Hibernia
- Time: 4-7 p.m.
- What to know: This NFL culinary event will feature a curated menu of food and spirits, courtesy of renowned chefs from across the nation.
For ticket information, click here.
Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game on Youtube
- Location: Moscone Center
- Time: 7 p.m.
- What to know: Two star-studded teams of creators, musicians and athletes will compete in a flag football match live from the Super Bowl Experience. Global superstar J. Balvin and comedian Druski will be the team captains for the event.
For ticket information, click here.
BAHC Live! Concert Series with Chris Stapleton
- Location: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Time: Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.
- What to know: Country Star Chris Stapleton will take the stage for night three of the BAHC Live! Concert Series.
This event is sold out, but resale options are available.
On Location's Super Bowl LX Studio 60 Concert Series with the Killers
- Location: Palace of Fine Arts
- Time: 7 p.m.
- What to know: American rock band The Killers will take the stage for night two of the On Location Super Bowl LX Studio 60 Concert Series.
For ticket information, click here.
Sports Illustrated the Party
- Location: Cow Palace
- Time: 9 p.m.
- What to know: Sports Illustrated is hosting a party featuring the Chainsmokers, Ludacris, DJ IRIE, and more.
For ticket information, click here.
Sunday, Feb. 8
BAHC Live! Oakland Fan Zone
- Location: Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts
- Time: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- What to know: This free, family-friendly event is the official Bay Area Super Bowl Watch Party in the East Bay. Fans can expect live music, food and beverage offerings from local vendors, and a large-scale broadcast of the game.
For ticket information, click here.
Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate
- Location: Cow Palace
- Time: 11:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
- What to know: Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri is hosting a tailgate, watch party for the big game featuring restaurant pop-ups and live music guests including Tucker Wetmore and Loud Luxury.
For ticket information, click here.
Big Game Viewing
- Location: Chase Center
- Time: 2 p.m.
- What to know: The Entertainment Zone at Thrive City will transform into a viewing party of the big game.
For ticket information, click here.