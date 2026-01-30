Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium: Everything to know about the game

The Brief An estimated 90,000 visitors are expected to visit the Bay Area during Super Bowl Week, according to the Bay Area Host Committee. Tickets for the big game are still available, though as of this week, the cheapest resale ticket prices are just over $6,000. Here's what to know about big game at Levi's Stadium.



The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off at Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.

The big game features a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots defeated the Seahawks.

Super Bowl LX marks the second time the big game has been held at Levi’s Stadium. In 2016, Levi’s was the backdrop of Super Bowl 50, between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers. Peyton Manning and the Broncos walked away victorious with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

An estimated 90,000 visitors are expected to visit the Bay Area during Super Bowl Week, according to the Bay Area Host Committee.

When is Super Bowl LX?

Kickoff Time: Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. PT

Where: Levi’s Stadium

Network: NBC (English) | Telemundo (Spanish)

Streaming: Peacock

Are Super Bowl LX tickets still available?

Yes, tickets for the big game are still available. Right now, the cheapest resale ticket prices are just over $6,000. For more information on NFL ticket packages click here.

What to know if you're going to the game

Stadium center opens: 11:30 a.m.

National Anthem: Charlie Puth

America the Beautiful: Brandi Carlile

Lift Every Voice and Sing: Coco Jones

Pregame Ceremony Performer: Green Day

Halftime Performer: Bad Bunny

Parking: Information can be found here

Where to watch the game

Oakland: BAHC Live! Oakland Fan Zone & Super Bowl Watch Party

San Jose: The Big Game Watch Party

San Francisco: Annual Game Day at Sam’s

San Francisco: Big Game at Irish Time’s

San Francisco: Football Championship at Barbarossa

Bay Area Super Bowl road closures

Levi’s Stadium is hosting the Super Bowl for the second time in a decade. Even though the game is being played in Santa Clara, 40 miles away from San Francisco, residents across the Bay Area should plan for traffic headaches in the days before and after the big game.

Super Bowl events leading up to big game

Ahead of the big game, fans can attend a range of star-studded events, the Super Bowl Experience and other events.

