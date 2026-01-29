Super Bowl LX: Road closures in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Jose

The Brief Super Bowl LX is approaching, and even though the game is being held in Santa Clara, there will be road closures in multiple Bay Area cities. Some closures are already in effect, while others will be enacted closer to game day. Commuters should expect closures to be in effect for a few days following the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.



Levi’s Stadium is hosting the Super Bowl for the second time in a decade. Even though the game is being played in Santa Clara, 40 miles away from San Francisco, residents across the Bay Area should plan for traffic headaches in the days before and after the big game.

Road closures around the stadium have been put in place well ahead of the game on Feb. 8. Visit Bay Area Host Committee for more information.

Super Bowl LX road closures in Bay Area

Here’s a look at what commuters should expect over the next 11 days:

Santa Clara

Starting Jan. 28, Tasman Drive will be closed between Calle Del Sol and Great American Parkway. That closure will be in effect through Feb. 13. There will be detours along Great America Way, Great America Parkway, Lafayette Street, and Calle De Luna and Calle Del Sol.

Additional road closures will go into effect on Super Bowl Sunday: the Tasman Drive closure will expand to Patrick Henry Drive, and Great America Parkway will be closed between Patrick Henry Drive and Bunker Hill Lane. The San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail will also be closed.

All the road closures will be supported by regional detours along the Lawrence and Montague Expressways, as well as North First Street.

San Francisco

Road closures in San Francisco will go into effect on Jan. 30, and will cover several blocks in the downtown area, as well as in two other neighborhoods. City officials are urging residents to take public transit if possible.

Visit the SFMTA website for more information.

Moscone Center

In the area surrounding the Moscone Center, 4th Street, between Market and Folsom will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, as will Mission Street between 3rd and 5th Streets. Howard Street between 4th and 5th Streets will be closed to traffic for 24 hours a day. Sections of Minna Street will also be closed to traffic. Those closures will be in effect from Jan. 30 through Feb. 10.

The Pearl

From Feb. 1 to 9, 19th Street between Tennessee and 3rd Streets will be closed to traffic. Additionally, from Feb. 4 and 7 there will be no parking on 3rd Street between 18th and 19th Streets, on 19th Street between Minnesota and Tennessee Streets, and on Illinois Street between 20th and 22nd Streets.

Palace of Fine Arts

The Palace of Fine Arts will on Feb. 5 be hosting the NFL Honors event, which will close Bay Street to westbound traffic, as well as the parking lane. Additionally, there will be no parking on Bay Street on Feb. 6 and 7.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium & San Francisco City Hall

Grove Street, between Polk and Larkin Streets will be closed from Feb. 2 through 9, and from Van Ness Avenue to Polk Street between Feb. 5 and 7. Additionally, Polk Street will be closed between Hayes and McAllister Streets on Feb. 7 and 8.

Grace Cathedral

The south side of Sacramento Street, between Taylor and Jones Streets, will be closed to parking from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8, as will the west parking lane on Taylor Street between California and Sacramento Streets, and the north parking lane on California Street between Taylor and Jones Streets.

From the evening of Feb. 5 through the morning of Feb. 7, there will be no parking on either side of Taylor Street between California and Sacramento Streets, on California Street between Mason and Jones Streets, or on Jones Street between California and Sacramento Streets. Cushman Street, between Sacramento and California Streets, will be closed on Feb. 6 and 7.

The Hibernia

The intersection of Jones and McAllister Streets will be closed from Feb. 5 to 7.

Ferry Building

There will be no parking on The Embarcadero outside the Ferry Building, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. There will also be no parking on Drumm Street between Clay and Sacramento Streets, or on Spear Street between Market and Mission Streets. The eastbound lane of Washington Street will be closed from Feb. 1 through Feb. 7.

Chinatown

Starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, Jackson Street will be closed between Stockton and Kearny Streets. Grant Avenue will be closed, starting at 8 a.m., between Pacific and Jackson Streets, and between Jackson and California Streets starting at 1 p.m. Commercial Street, between Grant Avenue and Kearny Street, will be closed starting at 1 p.m., and Beckett Street will be closed between Pacific and Jackson Streets starting at 5 p.m. All closures will end at 11 p.m. the same day.

San Jose

McEnery Convention Center

San Carlos between Almaden Boulevard and Market Street will be closed to eastbound traffic Jan. 31 to Feb. 9. Market Street will be closed to southbound traffic during the same period. That closure will extend from San Carlos to Viola Avenue.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Courtesy of San Jose Police Department

On Feb. 2, the same stretch of San Carlos will be entirely closed to traffic. Additionally, Viola Avenue will be closed, as will parking areas and a right-turn lane into the Convention Center garage along Almaden Boulevard.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Courtesy of San Jose Police Department

The closures of San Carlos, Market Street and Viola Avenue will remain in effect through Feb. 9.

San Jose State University

Humboldt Street, between 7th and 10th Streets, will be closed from Feb. 1 to 7. The closure will last between two and four hours each day during team practice sessions. The south sidewalk will also be closed during those periods, though residents will be provided access.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Courtesy of San Jose Police Department

Additional Closures

On Feb. 4 and 5, Barack Obama Boulevard will be closed from Santa Clara Street to San Fernando Street.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ Courtesy of San Jose Police Department

From Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, East Santa Clara Street will be closed between South 4th Street and North 8th Street for a block party. Sections of South 6th and South 7th Street will also be closed.