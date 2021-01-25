Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay
10
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from WED 12:00 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 9:30 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

An atmospheric river is headed our way: The science behind it and precipitation it will bring

By
Published 
Weather
KTVU FOX 2

The first Bay Area atmospheric river of the winter season will be making landfall this week and is expected to produce significant precipitation across most of the state.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The first Bay Area atmospheric river of the winter season will be making landfall this week and is expected to produce significant precipitation across most of the state.

Meteorologist Mark Tamayo interviewed Forest Cannon a researcher with the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (Scripps Institution of Oceanography). The group has been closely researching atmospheric rivers and developed a scale to describe each event (AR Level 1 to AR Level 5).

The following interview talks about the meteorology and science that define an atmospheric river. Each event may also have its own unique characteristics and that is where the research comes in.

National Weather Service Bay Area

 Research with the current event started last week and continues this week with the help of special aircraft. Flight routes have been designed to fly into the storms and capture valuable data.

According to Cannon, the upcoming Atmospheric River event will be a level 1 for most of the Bay Area. Level 2 conditions can be expected to the south. While an AR Level1 is on the low end of the scale, the Bay Area should be prepared for hazardous conditions (heavy rain and wind) especially in the wildfire burn scar areas.