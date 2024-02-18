A storm delivering heavy rain and strong winds to the Bay Area could cause flooding and knock down trees, forecasters warn.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring rainfall on Sunday afternoon that will continue with some periods of respite until Wednesday. Two to five inches are expected to fall in the Bay Area's low-lying cities while the Santa Cruz mountains and North Bay hills along the coast may get six to seven inches of rain.

In the high peaks near Lake Tahoe, up to two feet of snow is possible.

Some roads have been closed in places such as Mill Valley because of the risk of flooding and mudslides.

Waves in Pacifica and other beaches have been very big, reaching 30 feet in some cases. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory.

The saturated ground raises the risk that trees will fall. Although winds were light on Saturday, a tree fell onto two cars at a Santa Rosa restaurant.

A flood watch is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Bay Area. There is also a wind advisory from 10 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday for the region. Click here to see details about the weather alerts.

Gov. Newsom's Office of Emergency Services is sending fire personnel and equipment this weekend to Napa and Sonoma counties to help confront problems caused by the storm.