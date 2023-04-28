Wet and cooler days expected throughout the Bay next week

There's cooler weather over the Bay Area Friday afternoon, at least for most of us, and as we get into your weekend, that trend is going to continue.

We will even see the possibility of some wet weather enter into the picture in the extended forecast.

Towards the West and San Francisco, we can see the fog banked up against the coastline, and inside the Bay could wake up tomorrow morning with a little bit of drizzle.

Clouds along the coast and entering up over areas like the coastal range are still fairly shallow but will continue to grow, and the onshore breeze will continue to strengthen.

By Saturday into Sunday, we have a system that is beginning to drop in. We now have a trough here over the West.

Replacing the ridge this low, the center here is going to take its time working its way down the coastline noonday night into Tuesday - possibly of a few scattered showers there - maybe Tuesday into Wednesday, a little bit more.

It continues to move south, but it takes a few days to do so.

Between now and then, we will continue with the flood watch for areas over the Sierra not only Lake Tahoe but the Yosemite area for those fast-moving and high creeks, streams, rivers, and also very cold water as it is continuing to melt from the mountains.

The winds right now onshore: Fairfield reporting 15 mph, and as we get into the temperatures, 60 degrees and San Francisco, mid-sixties in Oakland where the A's game is getting underway soon, 74 in Napa and for the Inner East Bay - another hot day there, still holding onto some summer-like heat, and 85 degrees right now in Concord.

Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the forties to upper fifties, so it will be a nice start to the day.

But again, partly cloudy skies, a little bit of patchy fog, and even patchy drizzle are a possibility.

As we get into the afternoon temperatures going to come down a little bit more, but still above average, especially for inland cities in the mid-to-upper eighties.

The cooldown continues into Sunday. Cool, breezy weather is expected, but there'll be a notable drop in temperatures, and then into Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday - even cooler; we're talking about mid-to-upper fifties at the coast, low to mid-sixties around the Bay and mid-sixties expected inland all the way through Wednesday.