Donald Trump wins US presidency for second time, FOX News projects

In arguably the most consequential election of our time, Republican Donald Trump has again been elected as President of the United States, according to FOX News projections.

The Associated Press had not projected Trump the winner as of 11:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner in Pennsylvania late Tuesday, giving him 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency.

The candidate also won the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia.

The businessman and real estate tycoon, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, lost his bid for the White House to Joe Biden in 2020.

With this win, Trump is now only the second former president in U.S. history who has been reelected for a nonconsecutive term. He joins Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president, in this distinction. Cleveland reclaimed the White House in 1892, after losing his first reelection bid to Republican challenger Benjamin Harris, whom he later beat in their rematch.

Trump defeated his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, after reviving his "Make America Great" slogan to run a campaign that attacked the Democrats’ handling of the economy and criticized the Biden-Harris Administration's policies on border security.

In the final stretch of the election, he beefed up his anti-immigration rhetoric, and his win came despite intensifying questions over his mental acuity and drawing widespread criticism for remarks suggesting the military be used to handle his ideological opponents, whom he called "the enemy within."

Inauguration Day is on Jan. 20, 2025, when Trump will take the presidential oath for the second time to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

After marking his 78th birthday back in June, he is set to make history as the oldest U.S. president sworn into office, beating out Joe Biden who was 78 years and 61 days old when he took office in 2020.

In 2019, Trump was impeached, becoming the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House. In 2021, he became the only U.S. president to be impeached twice, after being charged with "incitement of insurrection" related to Jan. 6.

Since leaving the White House in 2021, Trump has been the subject of several criminal cases, including state and federal matters in New York and Georgia.

In the federal case related to Jan. 6, 2021, Trump is facing four counts connected to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. In Georgia, the former president is facing 10 counts related to attempting to contest the 2020 election results.

In New York, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts, earlier this year, on charges of falsifying business records in his Manhattan hush-money case.

Trump’s legal proceedings have continued in the lead-up to the November election.