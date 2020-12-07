Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Oakland triple shooting, police investigating

By KTVU staff
Oakland
Police in Oakland are investigating a triple shooting where one person has been killed Monday night.

The shooting at MacArthur Boulevard and Enos Avenue happened at around 8 p.m. A large police presence remained in the area not far from Mills College. 

Initial reports from the scene suggest that three people were shot and one of them died. A yellow tarp could be seen at the scene from a 7-Eleven across the street. 

Officers reportedly found shell casings about a block away from where the shooting happened. 

MacArthur Blvd. is closed from Buell Street to Green Acre Road. 

