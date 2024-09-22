1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Oakland, San Francisco hit-and-runs

At least one has died and another was critically injured in separate hit-and-runs in Oakland and San Francisco just hours apart.

The first hit-and-run was fatal, and in San Francisco, around 11:30 p.m. at the Lombard and Gough Streets' intersection.

San Francisco police officers arrived at the scene and found a man with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car. The man died at the scene, police said.

Officials did not provide a suspect vehicle description.

The second hit-and-run occurred around 1:15 a.m. in Oakland in the 2600 block of 73rd Avenue.

Police initially responded to the scene after getting reports of an unresponsive person lying in the area.

Officers' investigation revealed the person's injuries were consistent with being struck by a car.

They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided an update on their condition.

In the Oakland hit-and-run, police said it's currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the San Francisco hit-and-run is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.

Anyone with information about the Oakland hit-and-run is asked to contact OPD's traffic section at (510) 777-8570.