10-foot python snake recovered in Vallejo sideshow

article

The Brief A python was recovered in a sideshow in Vallejo The snake was recovered following a pursuit into Hercules and has since been returned to its owner



A 10-foot python snake was recovered following a pursuit after a sideshow in Vallejo Friday night, police said.

Police first responded to a sideshow involving around 500 cars around 11:10 p.m. Friday at Mare Island Way and Harbor Way Intersection. Assisting Vallejo police, CHP deployed air support, and a Cadillac allegedly doing donuts kept pointing a laser at the CHP officers' eyes as they were on the flight deck.

As the Cadillac began driving away, occupants inside allegedly shone the laser in Vallejo police officers' eyes. Officers tried to pull over the car, but they refused, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Hercules. The occupants of the Cadillac abandoned the vehicle, and inside, officers found the python.

Four people were eventually apprehended. Three of the occupants received misdemeanor citations and were released at the scene, but the driver was arrested for multiple charges, including felony evading.

The car was towed, and the 10-foot snake was returned to its "criminally charged owner," police said.

When asked if another separate sideshow that occurred on B.W. Williams Drive and Lewis Brown Drive shortly after midnight in Vallejo was related, police did not answer.

At that sideshow, a ring of fire was lit as cars sped around spectators standing inside. More than 20 shots rang out near that sideshow, and a man was killed. No arrests were made.

READ MORE: Ring of fire, deadly shooting, police pursuit at Vallejo sideshows